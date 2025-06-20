Fergus Ewing makes 'at its worst' comment as he confirms whether he will stand for 2026 Scottish election
Fergus Ewing has announced he will stand as an independent at next year’s Holyrood election, as he voiced fears the Scottish Parliament had recently “been at its worst”.
The SNP veteran, who has been at odds with the party in recent years, has represented Inverness and Nairn since 1999.
He said in March he would not stand for the SNP in 2026, ending more than 50 years of association with the party, having previously served as a government minister.
However, in a statement, the 67-year-old confirmed he would seek election for a seventh time - but this time as an independent.
Mr Ewing said it had “not been an easy decision”.
His statement said: “I have seen the Scottish Parliament at its best and its worst. I fear in recent years it has been at its worst.
“This has not been an easy decision. I have taken it because I love the people of Inverness and Nairn and the people of Scotland more than my party which I have been in for more than half a century.
“I believe the SNP has lost its way and that devolution itself – presently – is letting Scotland’s people down. It doesn’t need to be this way.
"Holyrood is more fractious and tribal than ever before.
"Too much power rests unchecked in the hands of party leaders, free to choose candidates who will slavishly support them, rather than stand up for the people who sent them to Holyrood. Choosing the pliant over the talented."
Mr Ewing has been increasingly critical of the SNP’s slow progress in dualling the A9 and A96 roads.
His decision comes after SNP ministers on Thursday renewed their commitment to fully dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness, after a consultation showed nearly two-thirds support and bypasses of Elgin and Keith were seen as the priorities.
Since leaving government, Mr Ewing has criticised SNP ministers on a range of issues, including the decision to bring the Greens into the Scottish Government in the Bute House Agreement, which collapsed last year.
Emma Roddick has been selected as the SNP candidate for Inverness and Nairn.
The SNP’s Public Finance Minister Ivan McKee was asked about Mr Ewing’s decision on Friday morning.
He disagreed the pro-independence party had “lost its way”, telling the BBC: “I don’t believe we have. I think under John Swinney’s leadership, we’re taking forward priorities for the people of Scotland.”
Mr McKee added: “I’m disappointed in Fergus’s decision. I have worked with him on a number of things over the years.
“I think he’s not correct on this and I think it would be more effective for him to stay in the party and work to deliver the change Scotland needs.”
At the time Mr Ewing confirmed he would not stand again for the SNP, First Minister and party leader John Swinney described the veteran MSP as a "faithful servant" of his constituents who had contributed much to the Scottish Parliament.
The commitment to stand may extend the tenure of the Ewing name in Scottish political ranks.
Mr Ewing is the son of Nationalist trailblazer Winnie Ewing, whose triumph in Hamilton in the 1967 by-election was a breakthrough moment for the SNP.
Mr Ewing’s sister, Cowdenbeath MSP Annabelle Ewing, has already announced she will be resigning.
