Edinburgh Zoo confirms death of 'favourite' red panda after 'health issues'
A third red panda has died at Edinburgh Zoo in the space of just a few months.
The zoo announced that Kevyn - the attraction’s oldest male red panda - had died at the age of 14.
The animal has been dealing with “age-related health issues” and had been monitored by zookeepers and vets.
A post on social media from Edinburgh Zoo said: “We are sad to share the loss of Kevyn, our eldest male red panda, who passed away this weekend.
“At 14 years old, Kevyn had been facing age-related health issues and was being cared for closely by our expert keepers and vets.
“After spending 10 years at @HighlandWPark and fathering seven kits, he moved to Edinburgh Zoo in 2022, where he has been living with our new female, Priya. He was a favourite among staff and visitors during his time at both our charity’s zoos and will be hugely missed.”
The announcement comes after two red pandas separately died at the zoo in November last year.
Four-month-old kit Roxie died in November, with stress from fireworks cited as a likely cause. Her mother Ginger also died unexpectedly just five days earlier.
The deaths sparked calls for tighter restrictions on fireworks, with the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland among bodies backing a public petition.
Comments
