Edinburgh Zoo is struggling to import rhinos due to red tape blamed on post-Brexit regulations.

The charity that runs Edinburgh Zoo has claimed it is “practically impossible” to bring new rhinos to the attraction due to a row over red tape.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) is joining similar organisations to call for a change to legislation, which they say hinders conservation programmes for endangered animals like rhinos, giraffes and bison.

A zookeeper takes a faecal sample a seven-year-old male rhinoceros. | PA

Legislation was brought in during last year to control the spread of the bluetongue virus, which can affect sheep, cattle and other ruminants.

It requires some hoofed animals to spend 30 days in a “vector protected” facility - a sealed, insect-proof quarantine area. But the RZSS says this is not practical for large animals, including elephants.

Edinburgh Zoo recently bid farewell to its remaining rhino, a “gentle giant” called Qabid who was transferred to Eindhoven.

The charity says this would normally result in two juvenile rhinos coming to Edinburgh in exchange, but the rules are “significantly complicating” the process.

A letter sent by the RZSS to the new UK environment, food and rural affairs secretary Emma Reynolds said the charity had received "no clarification" on what a vector-protected facility was.

In the letter, it was claimed the new quarantine measures were "ill-defined and impractical". Zoos and aquariums had "only been able to transfer about a fifth" of the number of animals between the UK and EU compared with pre-Brexit levels, the letter stated.

"If left unresolved, this situation could also lead to the loss of some of the world's rarest and most charismatic animals from the UK,” the letter said.

David Field, chief executive of RZSS, said: “Zoos play an important role in global breeding programmes for endangered animals, acting as a safety net for threatened species.

“The transfer of animals since Britain left the EU has been extremely challenging, but this new legislation is making matters much worse.

“We fully support measures to protect the UK from infectious diseases and have a long history of working with the government to ensure biosecurity standards are met. But the rules must work in practice.

“When animals are forced to stay in habitats for longer than they should, it can be bad for their welfare. It can also prove very costly and time-consuming for zoos, potentially making it impossible to participate in breeding programmes.

“We want to work with Defra to find solutions that protect conservation programmes and the welfare of animals.”

The RZSS said it remained to be seen whether any deal struck between the UK and the EU improves matters.

A Defra spokesperson said: “Our zoos and aquariums are world-leading, supporting both vital conservation efforts and local economies. We expect the upcoming sanitary and phytosanitary agreement with the EU to ease burdens on our zoos and aquariums.”

The UK government department said talks on the EU deal will take place in the autumn and the policies on bluetongue are based on the latest scientific and veterinary advice.

Qabid - an Indian one-horned rhino - made headlines in 2018 when he got his head stuck in a tyre and had to be rescued by firefighters.