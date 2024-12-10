Cammy Day, who has resigned as Edinburgh City Council leader, was originally meant to chair Tuesday’s committee meeting

Edinburgh City Council is poised to launch an independent review of how complaints of inappropriate behaviour against former leader Cammy Day were handled and whether the authority could provide “stronger safeguards”.

Mr Day resigned as council leader on Monday amid a police investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Cammy Day has resigned as leader of Edinburgh City Council Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The Labour councillor was suspended by the party over the weekend as more allegations emerged over his conduct, with Mr Day accused of sending sexually explicit messages to Ukrainian refugees.

He confirmed his resignation on Monday and said he would “co-operate fully” with any police investigation, although he said he was yet to be contacted by officers.

Mr Day, who remains an independent councillor after losing the Labour whip, did not attend a crunch council committee meeting on Tuesday, which he was originally meant to chair - with Labour councillor Mandy Watt overseeing the gathering.

Councillors unanimously backed calls for an independent review to be launched after it emerged the local authority had received allegations about Mr Day last year.

Two complaints about Mr Day were submitted to the city council’s whistleblowing system last winter.

Subject to the approval of the full council next week, an independent review will investigate the “council’s handling of the concerns, which were raised directly with the council in relation to Mr Day’s alleged behaviour”, as well as “the council’s policies and procedures to identify any gaps”.

The council’s chief executive Paul Lawrence has been asked to recommend who should undertake the independent review, what it will involve and the cost.

Councillors are also poised to agree for the review to “consider whether the alleged behaviour could have been prevented through investigation and stronger safeguards”.

Leader of Lib Dem councillors, Kevin Lang, called for the review to be a “full and proper piece of work”.

He said: “There is, of course, a live police investigation into Mr Day, which needs to run its course.

“However, we need to recognise the seriousness of this whole situation. We now know complaints were received last year about Mr Day’s alleged behaviour through the council’s own whistleblowing service, as well as a direct complaint to the-then chief executive.

“It’s why we need a full and proper independent review of how the council has handled these and any other concerns.”

Mr Lang added: “That review needs to look at what was done, when it was done, and what, if any, lessons should be learned. It says a lot about the significance of this situation that we got complete political unanimity on this today. I’m looking forward to this independent review starting in the New Year.”

SNP group leader Simita Kumar said the priority should be for people to “come forward should they have concerns about this issue and any other issue”.

She said the council would “need to identify ‘are there gaps in our own understanding?’” and whether the authority “could have prevented this alleged thing from happening”.

Ms Kumar said any investigation would need to examine “did we know about this and, if we did know about this, what were the actions we took?”.

Green councillor Chas Booth said the situation had had an “impact on all of us, as our reputation as councillors”.

He added: “I think because of the seriousness of the allegations, it’s important that Cllr Day does not enter council buildings while the police investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously there’s nothing that we can do to require that. It’s simply a request.”