Anas Sarwar says 'sexual message' allegations about Edinburgh council leader 'deeply distressing'

Anas Sarwar said Cammy Day - the leader of Edinburgh City Council - had been suspended by Scottish Labour

The leader of Edinburgh City Council is under mounting pressure to resign over allegations he sent sexually explicit messages to Ukrainian refugees.

Cammy Day has been suspended by Scottish Labour, with party leader Anas Sarwar calling the claims “deeply distressing”. Police have been handed a report of alleged inappropriate behaviour regarding Mr Day, who has led the local authority since May 2022.

The Sunday Mail spoke to two Ukrainians who claimed they received messages from the council leader, saying they felt unable to ignore his unsolicited approaches. Some of the messages were sent through a dating app.

One of the Ukrainians told the newspaper they felt “under pressure” when he messaged them on the app, saying they tried to ignore his hints about sex and meeting up.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, we received a report of inappropriate behaviour. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The force is believed to be examining a report that was made to Edinburgh Council’s whistleblowing service.

Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day

Mr Day has not commented on the allegations relating to Ukrainian refugees, but previously said he did not know what the police investigation was about, adding he had not been contacted by officers.

The councillor for Edinburgh’s Forth ward is one of Scottish Labour’s most prominent local authority leaders, occasionally appearing with Mr Sarwar at events. He had previously been deputy leader of Edinburgh City Council when Labour were in coalition with the SNP in the city.

The SNP reacted with fury when a deal was struck allowing Mr Day to run a Labour minority administration following the 2022 local elections – despite the SNP being the largest party on the council.

Simita Kumar, who leads the SNP group, called the allegations “beyond shocking” and said Mr Day should “resign immediately”.

In a letter to Paul Lawrence, the council’s chief executive, she said: “I am deeply concerned by the nature of these allegations, and we must focus on ensuring the safety, dignity and wellbeing of staff and members of the public, and anyone who has been affected.”

She called for Mr Day’s “council access and privileges” to be suspended immediately.

Kevin Lang, leader of the Lib Dem group, which is the second largest on the council, has tabled an emergency motion for Tuesday’s policy committee calling on Mr Day to resign.

In a letter to Mr Day, he said the allegations were “exceptionally serious”, adding: “Given all of this, it is clearly untenable for you to continue as council leader.

“As you will know, Edinburgh Council faces a critical few months ahead, with the need to agree a new budget and major policy decisions having to be taken, including on the proposed new visitor levy.

“It is vital the council has a leader who is able to focus properly on these important matters and someone who commands the confidence of a majority of members of the council. It is obvious this cannot continue to be you.”

Sue Webber, Conservative MSP for Lothian, said: "Cammy Day should step down as leader of the council while these allegations are investigated. There is surely no way he can command the support of the local Labour group, and will be unable to carry out the critical and important role as leader of the council."

Mr Sarwar was asked about the allegations when he appeared on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show. The Scottish Labour leader said the claims were “deeply distressing” and the party took “immediate” action when it became aware on Saturday.

“Of course there will now be a police process,” he said. “I imagine there will probably be a council process. But we took the immediate action, and the people who matter here, actually, are the ones that have allegedly been the victims of these messages, and so therefore I think we have to let that process takes its course.”