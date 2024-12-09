Edinburgh Council leader quits over sex texts allegations as full statement published

The leader of Edinburgh City Council has resigned amid allegations of alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Cammy Day has quit as leader of Edinburgh City Council amid a police investigation into allegations of alleged inappropriate behaviour.

The Labour councillor was suspended by the party over the weekend as more allegations emerged over his conduct, with Mr Day accused of sending sexually explicit messages to Ukrainian refugees.

He has now confirmed his resignation and will “co-operate fully” with any police investigation, although he said he was yet to be contacted by officers.

Police have been handed a report of alleged inappropriate behaviour regarding Mr Day, who has led the local authority since May 2022.

The Sunday Mail spoke to two Ukrainians who claimed they received messages from the council leader, saying they felt unable to ignore his unsolicited approaches. Some of the messages were sent through a dating app.

In a statement, Mr Day confirmed he has resigned, saying: “The recent commentary on my personal life is detracting from the important work this Labour-led council does for the people of Edinburgh. It undermines the dedicated efforts of my colleagues and council officers.

“That’s why it’s time for me to step aside as leader. I have yet to be contacted by the police, but want to reiterate that I will co-operate fully with their ongoing enquiries.”

Mr Day added: “I am hugely proud of what we’ve achieved for the capital during my time as leader and truly believe that Edinburgh is a better, fairer city as a result.

“I’m also proud to have led a way of successfully doing politics across divides, finding a way to deliver on our priorities for our people and our city.

“I love Edinburgh and it has been an enormous privilege to have played a part in its ongoing success. I wish the next council leader the very best of luck.”

Mr Day was set to chair a meeting of the council’s policy and sustainability committee on Tuesday, but tendered his resignation as council leader ahead of the appearance. He remains a councillor, but has left the Labour group at city chambers after being suspended by the party on Saturday.

Opposition councillors had urged Mr Day to quit, with SNP group leader Simita Kumar calling for Mr Day to have his “council access and privileges” suspended immediately.

Ms Kumar said her thoughts were with the alleged victims.

"These allegations are extremely grave and we must see a full investigation," she said. “It was unquestionable that Cammy Day had to stand down as the leader of Edinburgh City Council. This resignation should have come sooner, and in my view should have come with an apology.

“I am reaching out to the other group leaders, opening discussions on how we find a way to begin to rebuild trust and that allows us to move through this.”

A message sent to all staff by council chief executive, Paul Lawrence, seen by The Scotsman, warns the speculation “will be difficult for some of you”, with a “confidential employee assist programme” flagged to workers.

Mr Lawrence added: “It’s extremely important everyone feels able to speak up when they feel that something isn’t right.”

The process for raising complaints has also been highlighted to all council staff.

Speaking on Monday, First Minister John Swinney refused to comment on the police probe, but said: “Obviously there are very serious points that have been made in this case and serious matters that, as I understand it, are being investigated by the police, and it wouldn’t be right for me to comment on a live police investigation.

“But it is absolutely vital that these issues are explored fully and comprehensively because they are of such significant concern.”

Asked ahead of Mr Day's resignation on whether the council leader should stand down, the First Minister added: “The issues around Cammy Day are very serious, the allegations are deeply concerning and it is obviously a live investigation by the police.

“So I won’t comment in detail about the issues involved, other than to say when matters of this type are raised regardless of who they are raised about, they have got to be examined and examined fully and comprehensively so that the concerns that have been expressed can be properly addressed.”

SNP MSP for Edinburgh Pentlands Gordon MacDonald has meanwhile written to Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar asking him to clarify when the party first became aware of allegations against Mr Day.

Mr Sarwar on Sunday said the claims against Mr Day were “deeply distressing” and stressed the party took “immediate action” when it became aware on Saturday.

However, Mr MacDonald pointed out a report had been received by Police Scotland almost seven weeks earlier. “The public deserves a complete account of events, including when the Labour Party became aware,” Mr MacDonald said.

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously. They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”