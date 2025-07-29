The US President made the comments ahead of an opening ceremony for his new golf course in Aberdeenshire

Donald Trump has called the North Sea a “treasure chest” as he attacked the UK’s tax regime for oil and gas companies.

The US President said “a vast fortune” could be made for the UK in the North Sea, adding: “Incentivise the drillers, fast.”

He made the comment on his Truth Social website on the last day of his five-day visit to Scotland, shortly before opening his new golf course at Trump International in Aberdeenshire.

US President Donald Trump, on the first tee during the official opening of the New Course, the second championship course at Trump International Golf Links, on the Menie Estate in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire | PA

The President held talks with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Turnberry in Ayrshire on Monday, before the pair travelled north together for a private dinner, which was also attended by First Minister John Swinney.

The oil and gas industry has been sharply critical of the energy profits levy - also known as the windfall tax - which was introduced in May 2022 and then extended and increased.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), the North Sea trade body, has called on Sir Keir to remove the tax by 2026.

“North Sea Oil is a TREASURE CHEST for the United Kingdom,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social. “The taxes are so high, however, that it makes no sense.

“They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, ‘we don’t want you.’ Incentivize the drillers, FAST. A VAST FORTUNE TO BE MADE for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people!”

Mr Swinney said the US President made his views clear during their dinner on Monday.

Asked if Mr Trump pressed him to back new oil and gas licenses during the two-hour event, the First Minister said: “He didn’t. He didn’t press me to do that.

“He obviously expressed his view that there should be more oil and gas activity undertaken and I’ve seen material from the President this morning which raises issues about taxation, which of course, is not under my control. I don’t have any influence over North Sea oil and gas taxation.

“Obviously the President made clear his view that he is not a supporter of wind turbines and I expressed the view that we have about our energy priorities on renewable energy.”

During his trip to Scotland – his first since 2023 and first since winning re-election – Mr Trump repeatedly referred to Aberdeen as “the oil capital of Europe”.

The US President campaigned on “drill baby drill” during his election campaign last year.

He has been outspoken in his dislike of “windmills”, having taken the Scottish Government to court over an offshore wind farm near his Aberdeenshire estate.

Mr Trump said Scotland had the “ugliest windmills I’ve ever seen”, describing them as “ugly monsters” that were “destroying the beauty” of the country.

“Wind is a disaster,” Mr Trump said. “Wind is the most expensive form of energy. When we go to Aberdeen you’ll see some of the ugliest windmills you’ve ever seen. They’re the height of a 50-storey building.

“You could take 1,000 times more energy from a hole in the ground. It’s called oil and gas, and you have it in the North Sea.