Donald Trump Scotland: ‘Twinned with Epstein Island’ sign appears on Donald Trump's Aberdeen golf course
A sign saying "twinned with Epstein Island" has been put up at Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeen ahead of his visit to Scotland.
The Balmedie resort is also set to welcome players to its new course come August 13 while Mr Trump is expected to take part in the opening ceremony for the recently constructed links, named after his mother, when he visits.
A video posted on Instagram on Monday by the political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon was captioned "Getting ready to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland.”
The video showed an unknown figure placing a placard at the course. This action comes amid backlash over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case.
Mr Trump is scheduled to meet both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney while in Aberdeen.
Large-scale protests are expected during the visit. Since the dates of the President’s visit have been confirmed, a group of campaigners from across the UK have joined forces under a banner called the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’.
The chair of the Scottish Police Federation, David Threadgold, told Scotland on Sunday that all officers in Scotland could be affected for the duration of the trip, with some officers potentially being asked to work 12-hour shifts.
