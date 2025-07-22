The action comes amid backlash over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case.

A sign saying "twinned with Epstein Island" has been put up at Donald Trump's golf course in Aberdeen ahead of his visit to Scotland.

The Balmedie resort is also set to welcome players to its new course come August 13 while Mr Trump is expected to take part in the opening ceremony for the recently constructed links, named after his mother, when he visits.

A video posted on Instagram on Monday by the political campaign group Everyone Hates Elon was captioned "Getting ready to welcome Donald Trump to Scotland.”

The video showed an unknown figure placing a placard at the course. This action comes amid backlash over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein case.

The sign appeared at Donald Trump's Aberdeen golf course. | TikTok/@peoplevselon

Mr Trump is scheduled to meet both Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and First Minister John Swinney while in Aberdeen.

Large-scale protests are expected during the visit. Since the dates of the President’s visit have been confirmed, a group of campaigners from across the UK have joined forces under a banner called the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’.

