David Cameron’s shock return to the UK Government will have left Scots “appalled”, the SNP’s Mhairi Black has claimed

Scots will be “appalled” by David Cameron’s surprise return to Government, SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black said, as she claimed his time as prime minister “set the UK on a path to long-term decay and decline”.

The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP hit out after Rishi Sunak used a Cabinet reshuffle sparked by the sacking of Suella Braverman as home secretary to bring the former Conservative Party leader back into frontline politics.

Mr Cameron will be given a peerage, allowing him to replace James Cleverly as foreign secretary.

That comes after Mr Cleverly was moved to the Home Office, taking over from Mrs Braverman, who was dismissed in the wake of controversial comments about homeless people and the policing of pro-Palestinian marches.

She said it had been “the greatest privilege of my life to serve as home secretary”, adding – perhaps ominously for Mr Sunak – that she will have “more to say in due course”.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf used her removal from Government to call for a general election.

Posing on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Yousaf said: “Never has someone been so unfit for public office as Suella Braverman. At a time when we need those in Government to bring communities together, she revelled in fanning the flames of division.

“The Tories are out of ideas and out of time, there should be a general election now.”

Meanwhile, Ms Black hit out at the return of the former prime minister to the Government.

Mr Cameron dramatically quit Downing Street in June 2016, just hours after the UK voted for Brexit in a referendum on the country’s membership of the European Union.

Ms Black said: “The fact that Rishi Sunak has had to resurrect David Cameron shows how tired this Tory Government is. People in Scotland will be appalled that the architect of 13 years of Tory austerity cuts, and the disastrous Brexit referendum, is back in Government.”

She added: “David Cameron’s damaging Tory policies slashed Scotland’s budget, hammered the economy, pushed millions into poverty and cut vital public services. And his catastrophic error of judgment on Brexit is the biggest UK foreign policy disaster since the Iraq War – and has set the UK on a path to long-term decay and decline.”

However, the new foreign secretary said he hopes his 11 years as Conservative leader and six years as premier will “assist me in helping the Prime Minister” during a time of international conflict.

Referring to both the war in Ukraine and the “crisis” in the Middle East, Lord Cameron stressed the importance of international security, saying this is “vital for our domestic security”.

He said: “Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time.