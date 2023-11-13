Rishi Sunak Cabinet Reshuffle: Suella Braverman sacked, James Cleverly in at Home Secretary, David Cameron new Foreign Secretary
David Cameron is the new Foreign Secretary after Suella Braverman's sacking sparked a reshuffle from Rishi Sunak.
Ms Braverman was replaced by James Cleverly as home secretary, as Mr Sunak took action following her unauthorised article criticising the way pro-Palestinian protests had been policed.
Mr Cameron's sensation return saw him given a life peerage, called the "Barony of the United Kingdom for life".
Is that allowed?
Confused about how David Cameron can just do a Brexit, leave the Commons and then come back and be Foreign Secretary?
Do not fret, my brilliant colleague Conor Matchett has got you covered with a very informative explainer.
Lobby folly
Lib Dems furious over the David Cameron return, with Foreign affairs spokesperson Layla Moran saying the appointment should be blocked.
They said: "Bringing back a scandal-hit, unelected former Prime Minister who has been criticising Sunak's government at every turn has the stench of desperation. There is not even the bottom of the barrel left for Sunak to scrape in the Conservative party.
“David Cameron was at the heart of the biggest lobbying scandal of recent times. Handing him a peerage makes a mockery of our honours system. Cameron’s peerage should be blocked given his shady past.”
HS phew
David Cameron has confirmed his appointment, and insisted while he disagreed on some policies such as scrapping HS2, he still sees Rishi Sunak as a "strong and capable Prime Minister".
He adds: "I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the General Election is held".
SNP on Braverman
On a day like this, things have all gone a bit fast so it's easy to forget about Suella Braverman. Here's the SNP take from the party's Home Affairs spokesperson, Alison Thewliss.
She said: "Suella Braverman was a cruel, vindictive and incompetent Home Secretary. The fact that Rishi Sunak took so long to sack her, and did so only after public pressure, shows how weak he is. "It's right that she's finally gone but her abhorrent policies remain in place and are completely at odds with the values of people in Scotland - and with our economic interests as a country".
Not a pat on the back
Pat McFadden MP, Labour’s National Campaign Coordinator attacks Rishi Sunak over David Cameron's appointment as Foreign Secretary.
He says: “A few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak said David Cameron was part of a failed status quo, now he’s bringing him back as his life raft.
“This puts to bed the Prime Minister's laughable claim to offer change from 13 years of Tory failure.”
Don't call it a comeback
David Cameron has been confirmed as the new Foreign Secretary, and given the "Barony of the United Kingdom for life". None of this makes sense, but it's happening, it's actually happening.
I was the future once
Nothing official yet but sources now briefing David Cameron is the new Foreign Secretary. He doesn't have a Commons seat, so won't face questions in the chamber, and will need a peerage to attend cabinet. A stunning comeback is on.
Backstory Braverman
If you're interested in why so many MPs are upset with Suella Braverman, he's a piece from Tory conference where much of the party was furious at her brazen leadership pitch.
About time
While Suella Braverman has her fans, it's safe to say many Tory MPs are feeling pretty happy this morning. One tells me she was "always a snake", while another adds "it was the right decision just a few months too late".
New Home Secretary
James Cleverly confirmed as the Secretary of State for the Home Office. He's leaving the Foreign Office, so there's now a big vacancy. Who is it? Single man, reveal yourself.
