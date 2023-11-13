On a day like this, things have all gone a bit fast so it's easy to forget about Suella Braverman. Here's the SNP take from the party's Home Affairs spokesperson, Alison Thewliss.

She said: "Suella Braverman was a cruel, vindictive and incompetent Home Secretary. The fact that Rishi Sunak took so long to sack her, and did so only after public pressure, shows how weak he is. "It's right that she's finally gone but her abhorrent policies remain in place and are completely at odds with the values of people in Scotland - and with our economic interests as a country".