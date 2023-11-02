As the Scottish Government is embroiled in a row over missing Covid WhatsApp messages, The Scotsman takes a look at how messages can be deleted and saved from the app

The Scottish Government is embroiled in a row over missing WhatsApp messages sent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamie Dawson KC, counsel to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, said the Scottish Government had failed to hand over WhatsApp messages, despite previous assurances they would co-operate fully with both the UK and Scottish inquiries.

Several media reports have since suggested many of these messages were deleted, and some ministers had an auto-delete function turned on.

What do we know about auto-delete on WhatsApp?

Government policy states ministers and civil servants should “routinely delete WhatsApp messages” on an “at least monthly basis” – but only after any important decisions made in these chats have been officially logged in the government’s record management system.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison has since confirmed the government will share more than 14,000 messages with the inquiry and will take “advice” on whether or not deleted materials can be recovered.

So what do we know about deleting messages on WhatsApp?

Do messages delete themselves automatically?

No – you have to physically turn this function on.

This function is called “disappearing messages”, and users can decide to turn it on for all their WhatsApp chats, or select specific chats only. Anyone in a chat can turn this function on, but if it is a group chat with multiple people in it, the group admin can change the settings so only they have the power to do this.

How often do messages delete themselves?

If the auto-delete function is turned on, users have three options they can select for how often this happens – every 24 hours, seven days, or 90 days. This can be done by selecting “default message timer” in the chat’s privacy settings.

Do all messages get deleted?

Not necessarily, it may still be possible for some messages to be seen.

If you haven’t opened up the WhatsApp chat before the message gets deleted, you may still be able to see the message preview on your notifications. Likewise, if you forward a message onto another chat that doesn’t have auto-delete turned on, the message won’t be wiped from the forwarded chat, only the original chat.

It might also still be possible to see a message that has been deleted if someone has replied to it, as often replies have the original message quoted in it. Similarly if someone backs up their messages before they are auto-deleted, the deleted messages will remain in the backed-up versions.

Can you save messages if they are important?

Yes. If there is a particular message that needs to be kept, then you can do so as long as you take action before the auto-delete function kicks in.

If you decide to keep a message, all those in the chat will be told you have done this. However, the person who sent the message has ultimate control here, and can override this decision within 30 days.

Similarly any media downloaded from a WhatsApp chat, such as a photograph, won’t be deleted from your phone’s memory even if it gets deleted from the chat.

How long has this function existed?

The auto-delete function was introduced in 2020. In April 2023, this function was updated to allow users to keep messages before they are auto-deleted.

Can messages be manually deleted?

Yes – this is a function that has always existed on WhatsApp.

You can delete copies of messages you’ve sent or received from your phone if you select “delete for me”. Once you’ve clicked this, you have five seconds to undo it before it is permanently deleted.