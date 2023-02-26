As many as four councils have agreed or are proposing rises of as much as 10 per cent and 7 per cent to council tax.
In two of Scotland’s largest council areas – Glasgow and Edinburgh – council tax is rising by 5 per cent.
The move comes as local authorities battle to balance their books amid a cost-of-living crisis and a funding squeeze in their allocation from the Scottish Government.
It comes with umbrella body Cosla having estimated around 7,100 full-time equivalent jobs will be lost over the next three years as a result of the Scottish Budget.
Council tax rises – area by area
Here are the council tax rises that have either been agreed or are proposed across all 32 local authorities in Scotland
Aberdeen City – 10 per cent rise proposed
Aberdeenshire – 4 per cent agreed
Argyll and Bute – 5 per cent agreed
City of Edinburgh – 5 per cent agreed
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar – 5 per cent agreed
Dundee City – 4.75 per cent agreed
East Ayrshire – 5 per cent agreed
East Dunbartonshire – 5 per cent proposed
East Lothian – 7 per cent proposed
East Renfrewshire – 5 per cent proposed
Falkirk – 7 per cent proposed
Fife – 5 per cent agreed
Glasgow City – 5 per cent agreed
Inverclyde – 5.3 per cent and 4.95 per cent proposed
Midlothian – 5 per cent agreed
North Ayrshire – 5 per cent proposed
North Lanarkshire – 5 per cent agreed
Orkney – 10 per cent agreed
Perth and Kinross – 3 per cent proposed
Scottish Borders – 5 per cent proposed
Shetland – 4.5 per cent agreed
South Lanarkshire – 5.5 per cent agreed
Stirling – at least 3 per cent assumed
Highland – 4 per cent proposed
Moray – 5 per cent proposed
West Lothian – 5.8 per cent agreed
Undecided: Angus; Clackmannanshire; Dumfries and Galloway; Renfrewshire; West Dunbartonshire; South Ayrshire