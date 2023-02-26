Council rate rises could soar to as much as 10 per cent in parts of Scotland as local authorities grapple with voting through difficult budgets amid unprecedented spending pressures.

As many as four councils have agreed or are proposing rises of as much as 10 per cent and 7 per cent to council tax.

In two of Scotland’s largest council areas – Glasgow and Edinburgh – council tax is rising by 5 per cent.

The move comes as local authorities battle to balance their books amid a cost-of-living crisis and a funding squeeze in their allocation from the Scottish Government.

Edinburgh rooftops looking over the Forth in to Fife on a clear day. Council taxes are rising by as much as 10 per cent in local authorities across Scotland

It comes with umbrella body Cosla having estimated around 7,100 full-time equivalent jobs will be lost over the next three years as a result of the Scottish Budget.

Council tax rises – area by area

Here are the council tax rises that have either been agreed or are proposed across all 32 local authorities in Scotland

Aberdeen City – 10 per cent rise proposed

Aberdeenshire – 4 per cent agreed

Argyll and Bute – 5 per cent agreed

City of Edinburgh – 5 per cent agreed

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar – 5 per cent agreed

Dundee City – 4.75 per cent agreed

East Ayrshire – 5 per cent agreed

East Dunbartonshire – 5 per cent proposed

East Lothian – 7 per cent proposed

East Renfrewshire – 5 per cent proposed

Falkirk – 7 per cent proposed

Fife – 5 per cent agreed

Glasgow City – 5 per cent agreed

Inverclyde – 5.3 per cent and 4.95 per cent proposed

Midlothian – 5 per cent agreed

North Ayrshire – 5 per cent proposed

North Lanarkshire – 5 per cent agreed

Orkney – 10 per cent agreed

Perth and Kinross – 3 per cent proposed

Scottish Borders – 5 per cent proposed

Shetland – 4.5 per cent agreed

South Lanarkshire – 5.5 per cent agreed

Stirling – at least 3 per cent assumed

Highland – 4 per cent proposed

Moray – 5 per cent proposed

West Lothian – 5.8 per cent agreed