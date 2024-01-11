Council tax freeze: Patrick Harvie says policy is 'not sensible' - but will still vote for the 2024/25 Scottish budget
The co-leader of the Scottish Greens says the council tax freeze is “not a sensible policy for the long-term” - but will still vote for the government’s budget.
Patrick Harvie says local authorities were “blindsided” by First Minister Humza Yousaf’s announcement at SNP conference last year to freeze council tax.
He says it wouldn’t have been the Scottish Greens’ choice, as they are not “wholly ecstatic” at the decision.
However he says he and the other Green MSPs will still vote for the Scottish Government’s 2024/25 budget as it has the “most substantial” investment in tackling climate change.
Speaking to the Daily Record, Mr Harvie said: “It’s not a sensible policy for the long-term.
“It results in a local tax system that is even more out-of-date and out of kilter with the asset wealth that’s there.”
He added he is keen to see the taxation system in Scotland reformed, added there will be a timescale set out by his party on this.
Speaking to BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Harvie said he is still pleased with the overall Scottish budget, despite disagreeing with the council tax freeze.
He said: “There’s no secret of the fact we weren’t best pleased about that announcement at SNP party conference.
“It was one made at party-political level, and we were not wholly ecstatic.
“Every budget is a very large, complex document which will always contain things you are more or less enthusiastic about.
“But it contains the most substantial investment in the climate emergency ever seen, an uplift in the Scottish Child Payment the Scottish Government introduced and has increased in a way no other part of the UK has done, and moving ahead with progressive policies such as protecting tenants in the private rented sector from exorbitant rent rises.
“It is a really exciting time for the Greens to be part of that for a change.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.