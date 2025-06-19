Ministers at Holyrood and Westminster have held talks over plans to ban conversion therapy.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK government has held talks with SNP ministers over a “trans-inclusive” ban on conversion therapy with Labour vowing to press ahead with completely abolishing the practice.

The Scottish Government shelved its plans for legislation to outlaw conversion therapy despite previously committing to do so. Instead, First Minister John Swinney said SNP ministers will work alongside Westminster and implement a proposed law for England and Wales in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trans rights protesters in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The UK government has pledged to bring forward legislation to end conversion practices by the end of the parliament in 2029. Labour ministers are yet to publish a draft Bill on banning conversion practices.

Campaigners have called for a full ban to be dropped, claiming that young people could be put at risk of pursuing a medical pathway that will damage their bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calls to drop a full ban have ramped up following the Supreme Court ruling that defined a woman in the Equality Act as referring to a biological woman, despite the ruling explicitly stating the decision was not “a triumph of one or more groups in our society at the expense of another”. Trans people can legally change gender with a gender recognition certificate.

Labour Equalities Minister, Nia Griffith, told MPs that “conversion practices have no place in today's society”, adding that the UK government was “committed to bringing forward trans-inclusive legislation to ban these outdated and abusive acts”.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine warned her party has “been concerned” about the lack of draft legislation, but stressed she was “relieved to hear” the UK government remains committed to a full ban on conversion therapy.

Christine Jardine MP

She added: “Given the amount of fear and anxiety that there is among the trans community in this country, can she reassure the House that when the Bill comes forward, it will be UK-wide to overcome the Scottish Government’s withdrawal of their proposals?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Nia said that the UK government is “in talks with officials in the Scottish Parliament” for the legislation to apply across the UK.

She added: “I also assure her that we will be bringing this legislation forward very soon, and that there will be a proper opportunity for that pre-legislative scrutiny, which I know she will want to take part in.”

A memorandum of understanding, signed by groups including NHS Scotland and the Royal College of GPs in 2017, agreed that “the practice of conversion therapy, whether in relation to sexual orientation or gender identity, is unethical and potentially harmful”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dame Nia said: “Our draft legislation on conversion practices will be trans-inclusive. It is crucial that trans people are safe, included, and protected from harm and discrimination.

“The previous government repeatedly broke their promises to deliver on the issue of conversion practices and allowed the debate to become ever more toxic and divided.”

Kaukab Stewart | PA

Speaking in Holyrood last month, SNP Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart pointed to an “intention to work with the United Kingdom government to fully explore legislation that would cover England, Wales and Scotland”.