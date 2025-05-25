Nicola Sturgeon | John Devlin

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that politicians should update the law if the Supreme Court judgment harms the lives of transgender people.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Sturgeon has warned the Supreme Court judgment defining a woman in the Equality Act has been “massively overinterpreted" as she repeated her calls for Keir Starmer’s government to amend the law if the fallout impacts on the lives of trans people.

The former first minister has revealed that she has had more "misogynistic abuse" over the issue of gender recognition than any other during her career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon | John Devlin

Unsurprisingly, Ms Sturgeon has reiterated that she will always be an "ally of the trans community".

Ms Sturgeon, speaking in events at the How the Light Gets In festival in Hay-on Wye in Powys, Wales, on Saturday, stressed that the Supreme Court judgment last month had said "what the law is, there is no gainsaying that".

The court ruled that the definition of a woman in the Equality Act refers to a biological woman. Trans women can legally become a woman through the Gender Recognition Act.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Echoing her comments given at Holyrood earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon stressed that it was up to politicians to "decide what the law should be or has to be".

Watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has faced accusations of a kneejerk response to the ruling after issuing interim guidance which recommends transgender people should not be allowed to use toilets of the gender they live as, and that in some cases they also cannot use toilets of their birth sex.

Ms Sturgeon pointed to comments last week from Baroness Hale of Richmond, the first female president of the Supreme Court, who said that the judgment had been "misinterpreted".

Susan Smith, left, and Marion Calder, directors of For Women Scotland, cheer as they leave the Supreme Court in London following the landmark ruling against the Scottish Government

Lady Hale said that there was "nothing in that judgment that says that you can't have gender-neutral loos".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon said: "That judgment, I think, has been massively overinterpreted in terms of some of the immediate reactions to it.

"But if it is the case that the judgment means we have to move to a situation where trans lives are almost impossible to live then I'm sorry but the law has to change because that is not an acceptable way to be."

Ms Sturgeon said that despite the abuse she had received over her support for the trans community, she would "always" be its ally "no matter how difficult that might be".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Many of those who are on the other side [of the issue] say it is all about protecting women," she told the festival.

"Isn't it ironic that I have probably had more misogynistic abuse as a result of this issue than on any other issue in my entire political career. Go figure."

According to The Sunday Times, Ms Sturgeon's comments have been criticised by Susan Smith of For Women Scotland, the organisation that won the Supreme Court appeal against the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It would be quite ironic, although not unexpected, if the first female first minister was resolutely sticking to the notion that biological sex is some nebulous concept.

"There has indeed been a great deal of misrepresentation of the Supreme Court ruling but the most egregious has come from trans activists who have spun the most outrageous interpretations.

"Baroness Hale was correct in saying that the ruling does not outlaw gender-neutral toilets but any organisation which only provides such facilities should be mindful that this may result in discrimination against other protected characteristics, in addition to sex.