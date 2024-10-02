The Scottish Greens are calling for a tourist tax to be introduced early in Greater Glasgow.

Glasgow will miss out on millions of pounds of potential revenue, unless a tourist tax is brought in early to catch visitors to the Commonwealth Games, politicians have warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Greens are now calling for a potential tourist tax in the city to be implemented ahead of schedule so it is in place for the games coming to Glasgow in 2026.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross Greer, MSP for West Scotland, says the Scottish Government should introduce this new rule, and also allow the neighbouring local authorities to have a one-off tax for the duration of the event.

New legislation allowing councils to introduce a visitor levy requires an 18 month waiting period before it can be brought in.

The visitor levy is due to come into effect in the city in November 2026 - potentially months after the Commonwealth Games ends.

The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games emblem. | Getty Images

Mr Greer said: “Given the scale of the games so many people will be staying in the Greater Glasgow area.

“But the local authority and those around it like East Dunbartonshire won’t be able to bring in a visitor levy in time.

“With Glasgow building a reputation internationally for holding events like this, as well as massive concerts and conferences, on a regular basis and filling every hotel room, we should look at having this tax on a one-off basis too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Greer says the Scottish Parliament will likely be asked to pass a bill on the games and says a provision within the bill should be made to alter the visitor levy legislation.

He said: “It would be frustrating for Glasgow to not be able to raise money for the city because of the 18 month waiting period.

“There is a simple legislative fix.”

Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer | National World

Last month, health secretary Neil Gray confirmed Glasgow would now be the hosts of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

However it will be a pared-back event compared to the 2014 games, with sports including cycling road races and the marathon missing from the schedule.

The Australian state of Victoria had originally been due to host the games, but pulled out due to rising costs.

In 2014 around 690,000 people descended on Glasgow for the Commonwealth Games, and VisitScotland branded it the single biggest moment for Scottish tourism in the last 50 years.

Around 5,000 athletes from 71 countries took part in the games 10 years ago.

However the 2026 games will be much smaller, featuring just 10 sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Scottish Greens say millions could still be raised by taxing those visiting the area for the 2026 games.

Councillor Blair Anderson, a Green representative at Glasgow City Council, suggests a “few million” could be brought in, which could in turn be spent on improving access to leisure facilities.

He said: “The narrative is to have low expectations around the legacy of these games because it is a lot smaller.

“But a couple of million pounds from this could be invested into cycle lanes and free activities at the swimming pool.”