There’s one thing Westminster and Holyrood seem to agree on - banning conversion therapy.

It has been described as a “harmful” practice which became a bone of contention between the Scottish and UK Government.

Now Scotland looks set to finally ban conversion therapy - with expectations that any new law would not be blocked by the new UK Government.

The Scottish Government has been working on proposals to outlaw the practice for the past few years, however concerns were raised earlier this year that former prime minister Rishi Sunak could block any law change, akin to the way the last government blocked the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill with a section 35 order.

The new Labour Government has pledged to outlaw the practice in England and Wales and said it wants to work with the Scottish Government over the issue.

Should a ban be passed in Scotland, it would make it illegal to attempt to alter or suppress a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Many of the more extreme forms of conversion therapy, such as corrective rape and chemical castration, are already illegal - but there is not a specific ban covering conversion therapy alone.

The Scottish Government says it is committed to bringing forward a bill to ban conversion therapy.

Glasgow councillor Blair Anderson has been at the forefront of the campaign to ban conversion therapy after being subjected to it himself as a teenager.

“People picture in their heads the ex-gay camps in the backwoods of America and right-wing Christian groups praying the gay away,” Councillor Anderson said. “For me, it was much less formal.

“My experience of conversion therapy took place at the hands of a close family member - one of my parents.

“Since I first came out as gay at age 13, I was told being gay was not an option. I grew up in a conservative, religious household where homosexuality is one of the worst things you could do.

“It’s a sin, it’s disgusting and it’s wrong - gay people go to hell automatically and can’t be redeemed.

“It was made clear to me I could be gay or I could remain in the family - I couldn’t do both.”

He underwent targeted prayer to try and alter his sexuality.

He recalled coming home from school to find a Bible on his bed, with post-it notes on which verses he was to read and how he needed to repent and redeem himself for his “evil”.

He said: “I would have given anything not to be gay. But now I realise it’s not being gay that’s the problem - it was the reaction.”

Councillor Anderson finally realised he had undergone conversion therapy when he was a student at Glasgow University and realised what had happened to him hadn’t happened to other people.

He said: “I just thought that was how everyone who had gay thoughts grew up.

“It was only once I was on the other side that I could reflect on what was wrong with my childhood.”

He is now estranged from his birth family and after receiving treatment for his mental health is now “happier and healthier”.

The councillor, who represents the Scottish Greens on Glasgow City Council, has since been helping to advise the government on the ban.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer committed to banning conversion therapy in the King’s Speech.

Councillor Anderson says the majority of Scots, including major religious organisations such as the Church of Scotland, all support a universal ban on conversion therapy.

He added: “Labour has consistently said for some time they support a comprehensive ban, and vetoing a Scottish ban would be a slap in the face to every credible expert out there who supports it.”

Some groups, however, have raised concerns about the ban . The Law Society has said the proposals are “too broad”, while some religious organisations argue it could “criminalise Christian ministers” who are trying to support members of their congregations.

However Councillor Anderson believes the proposals do not infringe on religious or parental freedom.

He said: “The ban as currently proposed bans conversion therapy - nothing more, nothing less.

“If you are not trying to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity, you don’t need to worry as it doesn’t affect you. But if you are, then that’s harmful and should be banned.

One of the most well known people to undergo conversion therapy is the World War Two codebreaker Alan Turing - he ended up committing suicide after undergoing chemical castration.

John Mulholland, convener of the Law Society’s public policy committee, previously said new laws, particularly criminal legislation, must be “shown to be necessary and a fair and reasonable means of addressing a clearly identified problem” and need to ensure “innocent conduct is not criminalised”.

There are other concerns - the society worries it could impact on other forms of therapy such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and others have concerns about impacts on religion, parenting and free speech.

The Free Church of Scotland said: “The ban threatens to criminalise Christian ministers who offer prayer and pastoral support to members of their congregation.

“A proposed ban threatens our rights to freedom of expression and belief. Even if ministers are not criminalised directly, the new law could result in churches being taken to court and forced to defend themselves at their expense.

“This will have a chilling effect on free speech.”

The Christian Institute also said the ban would have a “disproportionate intrusion into private and family life and freedom of religion and freedom of expression”.

Earlier this year Dr Hilary Cass, author of the Cass Review, also said she was worried about how a ban would affect mental health practitioners supporting someone questioning their gender identity.

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said conversion therapy is “abuse” and “has no place in society”.

She added: “We are committed to delivering our manifesto pledge to bring forward a full, trans-inclusive ban on conversion practices.

“We will continue to engage with the Scottish Government.”

The Scottish Government described the practice as “harmful” and “abusive”.