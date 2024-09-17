Scotland agrees to host 2026 Commonwealth Games

Event set to return to city in scaled-down format with fewer sports and athletes



Glasgow is set to host a scaled down version of the Commonwealth Games in 2026 after the Scottish Government backed the deal.

The city last hosted the international sporting event in 2014 and has stepped in after the planned 2026 hosts backed out.

Writing on X, First Minister John Swinney said: “Very pleased, after constructive discussions with partners, we have been able to agree to Glasgow hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

“It will be scaled back compared to 2014 but will be a celebration of sporting achievement. Excited about Glasgow 2026.”

The state of Victoria in Australia withdrew in 2023 citing a rise in estimated costs, but pledged a “multi-million pound” investment if Scotland was to take over.

Due to a lack of time and funding, some sports will have to be dropped from the multi-event Games.

Scotland’s Health Secretary, Neil Gray, said that Glasgow will deliver a “world-class sporting event which will reimagine the Commonwealth Games for future generations”.

Glasgow last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2014 | SNS Group

In an answer to a written question at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Gray said: “The Scottish Government has conducted a thorough assessment of Commonwealth Games Scotland’s proposal for Glasgow to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

“That assessment has been conducted alongside Commonwealth Games Scotland, the Commonwealth Games Federation, Glasgow City Council, the UK Government and, most recently, Commonwealth Games Australia.

“The collaboration has been extremely positive and productive and has resulted in the finalisation of a strong event proposal that will help to support a new future for the Commonwealth Games and deliver economic and sporting opportunity for Scotland.

“On that basis, I have written to Commonwealth Games Scotland today to inform them that the Scottish Government will give its support for the proposal.”

He continued: “No public funding is required from the Scottish Government for the delivery of the event and the Scottish Government will not provide any financial underwriting.

“This has been clearly communicated in my letter to Commonwealth Games Scotland and will be included in the final legal documentation.”

He said the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) will cover “the majority of costs using money secured in a compensation negotiation with the Victorian Government following their withdrawal as hosts in July 2023”.

Mr Gray said that the Commonwealth Games Federation has provided a further £20 million of funding to support delivery of the event and required contingency, including a £5 million investment for Glasgow City Council to use for capital upgrades and a cultural programme.

The UK Government has agreed to provide a ringfenced contingency funding of up to £2.3 million that can be accessed if existing budget funds and contingency have been exceeded and all efforts to reduce costs have been exhausted, he said.

The multi-sport event is held every four years across Commonwealth countries, with Birmingham the most recent host city in 2022. Edinburgh hosted the Games in 1970 and 1986.

Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins said the federation is “delighted” at the news that Glasgow is to host the games again.

He said: “At the heart of our discussions has been an investment of £100 million from the CGF and the commitment that Glasgow 2026 would not require financial underwriting from either the Scottish or UK Governments.

“The additional generous contribution of around £2.3 million from Commonwealth Games Australia to the Glasgow concept will further enhance the Games delivery and is a strong sign of the support and excitement for the concept within the wider Commonwealth Games Movement.

“We believe Glasgow 2026 will be an important first step in our commitment to reset and reframe the Commonwealth Games as a co-created, sustainable model that minimises costs, inspires athletes, and excites hosts and international federations.”

Ian Reid, chairman of Commonwealth Games Scotland, welcomed the news.

He said: “Glasgow is one of the few cities in the Commonwealth that can deliver on time given its world class facilities, experienced workforce and strong supply chain.

“This is a really exciting opportunity and we will be working hard over the coming days to bring the final pieces of the puzzle together.”

Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, claimed it could promote Glasgow on the world stage.

He said: “It’s great news that the Commonwealth Games is returning to Glasgow in 2026. The city delivered an outstanding event in 2014, widely acknowledged as one of the best ever, and it’s poised to do so once again.

“The Games will deliver an economic boost to Glasgow, as well as creating opportunities to promote the city’s attractions over the next few years as it prepares to welcome visitors from across the world.

“Hospitality businesses can benefit from these opportunities, and the increased footfall the event will deliver, helping them invest and create more jobs.

“A vital feature of delivering any major event is legacy, so it is imperative that Glasgow City Council works with our businesses to look at how the city can maximise the economic and reputational benefits of being host.”

Stephen Montgomery, Director and Spokesperson of the Scottish Hospitality Group said: “This is a very welcome announcement that will be a significant boost to not just the Glasgow economy, but the wider Scottish economy as a whole.

“The hospitality sector in Glasgow and beyond stands ready to help support the event and ensure visitors and residents alike experience the very best food, drink and entertainment Scotland has to offer.

“Over the coming months, it is vital the Scottish Government continues to engage with and support the hospitality industry so Scotland can deliver the very best Commonwealth Games in 2026.”

The announcement was celebrated across the political spectrum.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, said: "This is good news for the Commonwealth Games and another opportunity for Glasgow to demonstrate yet again its ability to put on fantastic sporting events.

"There are still a few hoops to jump through but I'm very much looking forward to an incredible celebration of sport and seeing Scottish athletes in action in front of a home crowd.

"I am pleased the UK Government, through the Scotland Office and Department for Culture, Media and Sport, have worked closely with the Scottish Government to ensure a positive outcome."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar added it was “fantastic news for Glasgow and Scotland”.

He continued: “I want to thank Commonwealth Games Scotland for the work they have done to make this happen.

“Glasgow is a great city, but it is in need of economic investment and renewal.

“By hosting the games, we can showcase Glasgow and Scotland on the international stage and bring investment and tourism here.

“This is our chance to complete the legacy of the 2014 games, show global leadership and deliver the change that Glasgow needs.

“We must all work together so that the people and businesses of Glasgow and across Scotland benefit.”

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary and Glasgow MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane expressed relief it would delivered at no cost to taxpayers.

He said: “It is wonderful that a little over a decade on from the 2014 games the city will once again be playing host to the Commonwealth Games and high-quality sporting events.

“The city proved a decade ago that it can rise to the challenge of hosting such a major event – and even though the 2026 event will be slimmed down – I know they will do so again.

“Glaswegians will be excited by the prospect of the games coming to the city and will be hoping to be lucky enough to snap up tickets when the time comes.