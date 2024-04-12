Commonwealth Games: Glasgow could host 2026 event after being named as last resort option

The closing ceremony at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Image: Glyn Kirk.

Glasgow could once again host the Commonwealth Games, after being named as a back-up option for the troubled 2026 event

The Commonwealth Games Federation says it is “considering multiple proposals” including a scaled-down version hosted in Glasgow.

This comes after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew as the hosts of the games in July because of rising costs.

Since then both Singapore and Malaysia ruled out their bids to host the games.

Last month Malaysia rejected the offer to step in and host the 202 games despite being offered £100 million from the Commonwealth Games Federation as supporting funds - its sports ministry claims it cannot cover the overall costs of staging the event.

Should any other fresh bids from outside the UK prove not viable, the last resort option is a scaled-back version of the games in Glasgow.

The back-up proposal would include scaling back the number of sports competed in at the games from 20 to between 10 and 13.

A number of the facilities used in the Glasgow 2014, such as the Emirates Arena, could be used again in 2026.

However in 2014 the athletics competition was held in a converted Hampden Park - it is understood that is not an option for the 2026 proposals.

Birmingham hosted the last Commonwealth Games in 2022, costing around £780m including £180m from the city council and local partners.

The event generated a record £1.5m in ticket sales, but a former adviser to Birmingham City Council said hosting the event was a mistake.

Since hosting the games the council has been forced to raise council tax by 21 per cent after declaring itself effectively bankrupt.

However if Glasgow hosts the 2026 version it is expected no public spending would go towards the games, with the £130m-£150m budget covered by the Commonwealth Games Federation and commercial income.