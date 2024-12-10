'Wasting money': The push to axe £2m plans to re-introduce free bus travel for asylum seekers

The Scottish Conservatives say the policy is ‘out-of-touch’ with what the public wants.

The Scottish Refugee Council says politicians should stop pitting the most vulnerable people in society against one another, amid calls for free bus travel for asylum seekers to be scrapped.

Plans to re-introduce the policy were set out by Finance Secretary Shona Robison in last week’s Budget for 2025/26. However, the Scottish Conservatives say the move is “out-of-touch” with what the public wants.

The opposition party will on Wednesday attempt to force a vote against the policy’s reintroduction.

The Scottish Refugee Council said free bus travel meant asylum seekers did not have to choose between buying food and travelling to a doctor’s appointment.

Daniel O’Malley, the council’s policy and public affairs specialist, said: “People seeking asylum are banned from working and living on as little as £1.36 a day. Access to bus travel means they will no longer have to choose between buying food or travelling to a doctor’s appointment.

“There is really strong cross-party support around improving life for people in the UK asylum system in Scotland. That includes a general consensus that, when it comes to supporting the most vulnerable members of our society, it is not a choice between one group or another.”

The Conservatives, however, said the SNP was “squandering” £2 million on the scheme, which the party argued should instead be ploughed into winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Wednesday’s debate will be led by the party’s finance spokesman Craig Hoy, who will accuse the SNP and other left-wing parties such as the Greens of being “completely disconnected” from the public on the issue.

Mr Hoy said: “Squandering taxpayers’ money on free bus travel for asylum seekers confirms how out-of-touch the SNP are.

Craig Hoy MSP.

“That’s why we’re forcing a vote on this Budget measure this week in Parliament, to show it is only the Scottish Conservatives who are on the side of the public on this issue.”

He added: “Taxpayers are sick and tired of the SNP wasting their money on their own projects. Last week’s Budget is another scandalous example of the SNP failing to ensure that it delivers best value for them.

“I urge all opposition parties to join the Scottish Conservatives in showing some common sense and call on the SNP to ditch free bus travel for asylum seekers.”