Policy had been part of Bute House Agreement between SNP and Scottish Greens

A decision to axe free bus transport for asylum seekers has been condemned by charities, which warned some people are living on less than £1.40 per day.

The policy was introduced as part of the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Greens after work by the latter and refugee-rights organisations, and was hailed as “a last ray of hope” for asylum seekers by the Maryhill Integration Network charity.

The Scottish Government said due to “difficult decisions” on spending for 2024/25 “it is unaffordable to progress piloting free bus travel for all people seeking asylum in Scotland”.

The Scottish Greens said the decision to scrap the policy was “disgraceful” and a “shameful U-turn” while the Scottish Refugee Council described it as “difficult and frustrating news”.

The Scottish Government announced in July a pilot would be in place by April 2025 with a £2 million budget.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Maryhill Integration Network said: “As third sector organisations who have been providing direct support to the most vulnerable in our communities, we know that having free bus travel would have a positive impact by providing support and connection with others, as well as allowing access to education, advice and advocacy.”

It branded the decision “devastating” and added: “People in the asylum process cannot work, cannot access public funds and some live on as little as £1.36 per day.”

Writing on X, Maggie Chapman MSP, a former co-convener of the Scottish Greens, said: “A disgraceful U-turn by @scotgov. Asylum seekers are among the most marginalised & alienated people in our society.

“The promise of free bus travel was literally a lifeline. With no access to work, little money to live on & stuck in hotels, free bus travel was a ray of hope.”

Scottish Greens transport spokesman Mark Ruskell said: “This is a shameful U-turn and a disgraceful decision.

“It is a broken promise to some of the most marginalised communities in our country and will only entrench the state-sanctioned poverty that people seeking asylum are forced into. Many have to live off around £50 a week to meet all their essential living needs.

“I am deeply disappointed the Scottish Government has chosen to do this.

“We have a serious responsibility as a country to do all we can to help protect people who seek safety here – not just in rhetoric, but in action too. This announcement flies in the face of that.

“I was delighted when this policy was announced. It took a lot of work from refugee rights campaigners to secure it.

“It was a small and compassionate change that would make a big difference to the lives of people who are routinely punished by a hostile and racist system.

“I urge the First Minister and his colleagues to reconsider if they really want to go back on such an important and humane policy that they know will make a positive difference.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is having to make very difficult decisions to deliver balanced and sustainable spending plans for the 2024-25 financial year, therefore it is unaffordable to progress piloting free bus travel for all people seeking asylum in Scotland.

“People seeking asylum who are currently eligible for free bus travel through the National Concessionary Travel Schemes, including those under 22 and over 60 years of age and those with disabilities, will continue to be able to make use of their entitlement.

“We remain committed to supporting people seeking asylum, refugees and communities through the New Scots refugee integration strategy approach. We want to work collaboratively with the UK Government to contribute ideas that build on shared priorities.