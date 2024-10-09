Kirk urges Scottish Government to restore free bus passes for asylum seekers policy

The Church of Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to restore a commitment to provide asylum seekers with free bus passes.

Government ministers controversially scrapped the "life changing" policy in August as part of cuts to public spending but Scottish Faiths Action for Refugees (SFAR) argues that it would have a "transformational" impact on vulnerable people.

Co-ordinator Rowan Moodie said the scheme will help make Scotland a more welcoming nation and provide people fleeing persecution "the opportunity to thrive and contribute" to community life.

Asylum seekers are forbidden to work while waiting for their claims to be heard by the UK Home Office and forced to survive on as little as £8.50 a week. A day ticket for bus travel can cost £5.60.

SFAR, a multi-faith partnership charity backed by the Church, and other campaigners previously said free bus travel would help prevent isolation among people in the asylum system, allowing them to more easily attend GPs, solicitors, language lessons and volunteering projects.

They argued that extending schemes already in place for people aged 5-22 and 60 plus would be a humane, just and life-changing response to help one of the most disadvantaged and isolated groups in society who have experienced "unimaginable suffering".

The Scottish Green Party is leading a debate in the issue in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow in a bid to persuade MSPs to force the minority Scottish Government to make a U-turn.

Ms Moodie, said: "We are calling on MSPs to support a motion calling for free bus travel for people seeking asylum.

"This lifechanging policy would have a hugely positive impact on some of the most marginalised people in our society.

"People seeking asylum can be living on as little as £8.50 per week.

"When a bus day ticket in Glasgow costs £5.60, this makes transport almost completely unaffordable.

"This forces people to choose between travel and other basics such as food.

"If people could travel for free it would allow them to attend important appointments, access new opportunities, and stay connected with their faith community.

"The Church of Scotland, along with partners in other faith communities, have been calling for this policy now for over a year.

"It was with great disappointment that we received the news that the Scottish Government had cancelled a planned national pilot.

"It was a huge blow to people who are often marginalised and were already feeling vulnerable after the terrible far-right riots that occurred this summer. This week there is a chance to change that. We are calling on MSPs to recommit to free bus travel for all people seeking asylum.

"We believe this will help make Scotland a more welcoming nation, where everyone who comes seeking sanctuary has the opportunity to thrive and contribute."