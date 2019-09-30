Breakfast politics briefing: Scottish Tories reverse no-deal opposition | SNP want 'alternative PM' to Corbyn

Welcome to The Scotsman’s morning politics briefing. Here’s all you need to know for the day ahead.

Scottish Tories reverse no-deal opposition

Margaret Beckett. Picture: PA

One of the hallmarks of the latter stages of Ruth Davidson's leader ship of the Scottish Conservatives was her firm opposition to leaving the European Union without a deal.

Ms Davidson's previous clashes with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and her opposition to his policy of leaving on October 31 with or without a deal were understood to be contributing factors in her decision to quit as party leader last month.

Interim leader Jackson Carlaw - who is tipped to stand to replace Ms Davidson - told a meeting at the party's conference in Manchester that a no deal would preferable to an 'endless drift' of a further delay. (Full story in the Scotsman)

SNP seek alternative Prime Minister to Corbyn

Talks among opposition parties continue today as the SNP plans an 'alternative' unity Prime Minister to Jeremy Corbyn, who some leaders believe is too divisive to take over from Boris Johnson to stop a no-deal Brexit.

The SNP is believed to be pushing for a no-confidence early this week even as the Tory conference takes place in Manchester.

Other Prime Ministers mooted included Dame Margaret Beckett and Sir Keir Starmer. (Full story in the Scotsman)

Boris Johnson wants to expose 'frauds' in SNP

Boris Johnson has stepped up his attacks at the SNP during a reception for Scottish members at the Conservative party conference in Manchester, claiming that the 'Scottish Nationalist Party (sic)' shouldn't be allowed to take party in a landmark climate summit due to take place in Glasgow next year.

He said: "Let's expose the frauds of the SNP who bleat endlessly on about their desire to smash up the oldest and most successful political union and political partnership anywhere in the world simply to cover up their domestic failures. (Full story in the Times)

Claim: Queen sought advice on sacking Boris Johnson

A source has told the i newspaper that the Queen sought advice from courtiers on the circumstances on which she could sack a Prime Minister ahead of Tuesday's bombshell Supreme Court ruling that the prorogation of parliament was unlawful.

The paper reported that the Queen personally asked for advice on the constitutional circumstances in which she can effectively sack a prime minister.

The reports show the level of disquiet at Buckingham Palace by the Queen and her aides about whether she was misled by the Prime Minister in advising her to effectively suspend parliament. (Full story in the Scotsman)

36,000 young Scots needed mental health treatment

Labour has hit out at the Scottish Government and urged the SNP to get a grip of a growing mental health 'crisis' amid the revelation that 36,362 young people in Scotland had sought treatment for mental health problems.

The party's Shadow Health Secretary Monica Lennon told the Daily Record: "Far too many young people are still being failed and it's just not good enough. The Health Secretary must get to grips with this crisis and ensure our young people get help when they need it."

Ms Lennon's Tory equivalent, Annie Wells, added: "It is hugely concerning to see so many youngsters needing to be referred for mental health treatment." (Full story in the Daily Record)

On today's agenda

- Sajid Javid will give his keynote speech to the truncated Conservative party conference.

- The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to open a new Scottish Oceans Institute which will study deep oceans and processes that make them function.