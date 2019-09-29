SNP 'seeking alternative PM to Jeremy Corbyn'

The SNP are in talks with other opposition parties about naming an alternative to Jeremy Corbyn as caretaker Prime Minister in order to oust Boris Johnson, according to reports.

Figures such as Labour MPs Dame Margaret Beckett, Hilary Benn and Sir Keir Starmer, as well as Tory MP Amber Rudd and her expelled rebel colleague Ken Clarke, have all been suggested in a bid to win enough support for a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson’s government.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon indicated she would be willing to support Mr Corbyn as temporary Prime Minister, but the group of former Tories who have had the party whip removed are wary of installing the left-wing Labour leader in Downing Street.

Reports suggest the SNP want a vote of no confidence as early as Monday or Tuesday, with a caretaker administration asking the EU for an extension of the Brexit deadline before calling an election.

Writing in the Sunday Times, SNP Westminter leader Ian Blackford said: “While it is clear that the process after a vote of no confidence points to the leader of the opposition seeking to form an alternative government, the SNP has no preference as to who takes charge of a caretaker government.

“We would, however, only support a person or party for as short a time as is required to secure the extension and call the election."

An SNP source added to the Sunday Times: "It's probably impossible to get Corbyn accepted as a caretaker prime minister but even the Tory rebels recognise that something has to be done.

“Jeremy maybe needs to recognise that he can't do it and one of his colleagues might be able to do it, but he would remain Labour's leader and candidate for PM, with the prize of removing Boris Johnson and having that election."

Labour shadow Education Secretary reiterated her party’s opposition to a vote of no confidence before a Brexit extension is secured via the Benn Act, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr show that the priority was avoiding a no-deal scenario.