Breakfast politics briefing: Opposition parties squabble over best way to block no-deal Brexit | Scots Tories move to oust interim leader Jackson Carlaw

Opposition parties squabble over how to block no-deal Brexit

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament

Co-operation between opposition parties over how to block a no-deal Brexit is at breaking point, writes Paris Gourtsoyannis, as they disagree over tactics. Sources in both the SNP and the Liberal Democrats have mounted a briefing against each other. The SNP is pushing for a swift election (Full story in The Scotsman)

Scots Tories attempt to oust interim leader Jackson Carlaw​

Scottish Tories angered by the party's reversal in position on a no-deal Brexit have rounded on interim leader Jackson Carlaw, with plans to oust him from his position. There will be an away day for Tory MSPs in North Queensferry on Monday in which party director Lord McInnes is expected to give an update on the process of selecting a new leader. A snap contest could be held as early as next week (Full story in The Times)

Parliament to be prorogued again

Scottish Tories interim leader Jackson Carlaw

Parliament would be prorogued for a second time in weeks from this Tuesday under plans mapped out by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister needs a new suspension to outline his legislative programme for the next session of Parliament. The Queen's Speech would be held the following week, potentially again on 14 October, under the move (Full story in The Scotsman)

Pressure on Dublin to back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Boris Johnson has put Ireland under great pressure, writes The Telegraph, to accept his new Brexit deal as Labour rebels suggested they would help get the latest plan through Parliament. The DUP has given its blessing to the proposals, meaning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is now the main obstacle in the way of Britain leaving the EU with a deal on 31 October (Full story in The Telegraph)

Scotland leads the way with smacking ban

Scotland is poised to become the first country in the UK to make smacking a criminal offence. Parents and carers are currently allowed to use "reasonable" physical force to discipline children, but the move would give children the same protection from assaults as adults (Full story at the BBC)

On today’s agenda

- The Scottish Government is set to make an afternoon statement in Holyrood where it will lay out its position on a ban on fracking.

- A vote will be held at the Scottish Parliament this afternoon on whether to make smacking children a criminal offence.

- Boris Johnson is expected to set out his proposals for a Brexit deal in the House of Commons after publishing plans yesterday for the Irish 'backstop' to be replaced.