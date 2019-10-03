Boris Johnson intends to prorogue Parliament again from Tuesday

The Prime Minister intends to prorogue Parliament from Tuesday, paving the way for a Queen’s Speech on 14 October as originally planned.
Boris Johnson needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session of Parliament.
The Supreme Court ruled the Prime Minister’s five-week prorogation as the Halloween Brexit deadline loomed was unlawful because it frustrated or prevented Parliament from its duties, in part because of its duration.
Mr Johnson has said he wants Parliament to be prorogued again on Tuesday to prepare for a Queen’s Speech the following week.
Downing Street said: “The Prime Minister has been consistently clear that he wants to set out a fresh legislative programme in a Queen’s Speech.
“He therefore intends to request that the current session of Parliament be prorogued from the evening of Tuesday 8 October, with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October.”
Number 10 said these timings would mean Parliament is prorogued for the shortest time possible to enable all the necessary logistical preparations for a State Opening to be undertaken, including those done by the House Authorities.
Mr Johnson said: “I want to deliver on the people’s priorities. Through a Queen’s Speech, the government will set out its plans for the NHS, schools, tackling crime, investing in infrastructure and building a strong economy.
“We will get Brexit done on 31 October and continue delivering on these vital issues.”
With the PM having lost any semblance of a Commons majority, it is unlikely MPs would back his legislative agenda. But a new Queen’s Speech would allow him to set out his stall for an anticipated general election.