Breakfast Politics Briefing: Fears over toilet paper shortages under no-deal Brexit | Corbyn cannot unite the UK, says Tony Blair

Tony Blair: Labour's policies under Jeremy Corbyn 'cannot unite' the UK

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair has said the Labour Party is "hostile territory" for centrists and its policies cannot unite the country.

Mr Blair said the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn was one of placard protests and not one of governing. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Prorogation: Why has Boris Johnson suspended Parliament and when is the Queen's Speech?

Parliament was suspended for a second time last night.

The prorogation is to prepare for a Queen's Speech on 14 October in which the Government will set out its new plans. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Fears toilet paper supplies might run out under no-deal Brexit

Some toilet paper supplies might not withstand long-term border delays or panic buying in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a manufacturer has suggested.

Essity, which manufactures the Velvet and Cushelle toilet paper brands for the UK market, said it was developing “robust contingency plans” across its supply chain to cope with no deal, but warned that stocks were “not unlimited”. (Full story in The Scotsman).

Why it doesn’t matter whether Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri had sex or not – Martyn McLaughlin

It has been a blistering week so far for the good old non-denial. With the 24-hour rolling news cycle and the endlessly looping carousel of social media posing more questions than ever before, the answers are dwindling in number. Or at least, the substantive ones are. (Full piece in The Scotsman).

On today's agenda:

- EU Settlement Scheme statistics to be published. The Home Office will release the latest figures on the programme to grant EU citizens status to live and work in the UK after Brexit.

- Extinction Rebellion protest. Parents to hold a mass 'nurse-in' to call on the UK government to 'protect our children'. Dozens of women and parents will bottle/breastfeed young babies on the front line of a road blockade in Westminster.