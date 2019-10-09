Tony Blair: Labour's policies under Jeremy Corbyn 'cannot unite' the UK

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair has said the Labour Party is "hostile territory" for centrists and its policies cannot unite the country.

Mr Blair said the leadership of Jeremy Corbyn was one of placard protests and not one of governing.

Former prime minister Tony Blair is critical of Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of Labour

Speaking at an event to mark the 20th anniversary of devolution last night, hosted by think tank Reform Scotland, Mr Blair reiterated his concerns about the direction of Labour under Mr Corbyn.

And he suggested that if he was a stronger leader, then a no-deal Brexit would not even be considered by the Conservative government.

He said: "The Labour Party is hostile territory for centrists at the moment. If it stays as it is, it's a tragedy. Its policies at the moment are not capable of unifying the country.

"There are two types of politician. One is standing there with the placard, the politics of protest, the other is the politician whose face is probably on the placard and they're the ones who believe in governing.

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair

"It's two different attitudes. Protest describes the importance of a cause, governing is turning that cause into acceptable policy.

"My worry at the moment is the leadership of the Labour Party is a protest leadership, not a governing leadership."

Hitting out at slogans which he described as "inane", such as Brexit means Brexit, and Get Brexit Done, Mr Blair said Brexit, particularly leaving the EU with no deal, was like jumping from a plane without a parachute, but with "something different, with someone telling you just to have faith in it".