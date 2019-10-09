Fears toilet paper supplies might run out under no-deal Brexit

Some toilet paper supplies might not withstand long-term border delays or panic buying in the event of a no-deal Brexit, a manufacturer has suggested.

Essity, which manufactures the Velvet and Cushelle toilet paper brands for the UK market, said it was developing “robust contingency plans” across its supply chain to cope with no deal, but warned that stocks were “not unlimited”.

Jonathan Edwards

The company manufactures tissue in the UK and said it had built stocks of raw materials and spare parts to ensure supply in the event of short-term border delays It also has stocks of finished products imported or exported between the UK and EU.

The company’s comments follow Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards using a written question in Parliament to ask ministers for details on how long stocks of toilet paper will last in a no-deal scenario.

Cabinet Office minister Simon Hart said the UK government is working to ensure the “best possible preparation” to support the flow of goods, a response Mr Edwards labelled as “farcical” given the lack of assurances.

An Essity spokeswoman said: “Essity is developing contingency plans to mitigate any short-term risks following a ‘no deal’ or ‘hard’ exit of the EU. However, stocks are not unlimited, and some will not withstand long-term border delays or consumer panic buying.”