Boris Johnson is quitting as Tory leader after ministers and MPs made clear his position was untenable. He will remain as Prime Minister until a successor is in place, expected to be by the time of the Conservative Party conference in October.

A No 10 source said Mr Johnson spoke to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the Conservative 1922 Committee, to inform him of his decision: "The Prime Minister has spoken to Graham Brady and agreed to stand down in time for a new leader to be in place by the conference in October.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Johnson will make a statement to the country later today confirming the decision.

The resignation comes after the Prime Minister haemorrhaged support among his ministers and MPs. More than 50 MPs have resigned from government or party roles since Tuesday night, when the mass exodus was triggered by the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid from the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister had sought to defy his critics and carry on in office, despite warnings from Cabinet colleagues that this was not sustainable. However, resignations continued and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi - who was only appointed to the role on Tuesday - went public with his call for the Prime Minister to quit.

As Mr Johnson steps down, what does this mean for the role of Prime Minister and the Tory leadership? Here’s what you need to know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will formally announce his resignation today. Photo: Tim Clarke/Daily Express/PA Wire.

What happens when the Prime Minister resigns?

As Mr Johnson has reportedly agreed to leave office once a replacement is found, this means that nothing formal will take place. Mr Johnson will speak in front of No.10 Downing Street today to outline what path his resignation will take.

However, BBC News reported that several Conservative MPs are pushing for Boris Johnson to leave office immediately. This would require an interim ‘caretaker’ Prime Minister to be appointed. Currently, Dominic Raab is the Deputy PM and therefore the logical choice in this case.

However, if Mr Raab decided to stand for Conservative leadership, this would be seen as an unfair advantage and a more neutral interim Prime Minister would be found instead.