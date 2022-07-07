Prime Minister Boris Johnson's refusal to accept that he has lost the trust of Conservative MPs has triggered another wave of ministerial resignations. Despite the exodus from his Government and a delegation of Cabinet ministers telling him he should go on Wednesday, Mr Johnson remains in office.
Because of his refusal to resign, the Prime Minister faces the prospect of another confidence vote, orchestrated by the Tory 1922 Committee of backbench MPs. A new executive for the committee will be elected next Monday and could change the leadership rules, allowing for another confidence vote just a month after the last one - which the Prime Minister is expected to lose given the way MPs have deserted him since Tuesday.
While Mr Johnson remains in post, jostling for the leadership has already begun. Michael Gove was also fired as communities secretary, with No 10 sources describing him as a "snake" who had briefed against Mr Johnson.
With support for the Prime Minister falling rapidly, here is a look at the full list of resignations during his leadership.
Full list of resignations under Boris Johnson in 2022
Here is a list of the 52 MPs who have resigned from the Government in the past 24 hours.
It is the equivalent of around one in six of the total "payroll vote" in the House of Commons, which describes the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government.
1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer
3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco
4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman
5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care
6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office
7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport
8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office
9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya
10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General
11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport
12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education
13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education
14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury
16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice
17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
19. Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury
20. Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury
21. David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education
22. Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
23. Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
24. Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
25. Neil O'Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
26. Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education
27. Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions
28. Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
29. Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury
30. Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office
31. Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office
32. Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade
33. Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy
34. Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education
35. Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office
36. Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade
37. David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia
38. James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
39. Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
40. James Daly, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work & Pensions
41. David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand
42. Danny Kruger, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
43. Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales
44. Edward Argar, minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care
45. Gareth Davies, parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care
46. Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary
47. Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent and Treasury minister
48. Damian Hinds, Security minister
49. George Freeman, Science minister
50. Guy Opperman, Pensions minister
51. Chris Philp, Technology minister
52. James Cartildge, Courts Minister
53. Michelle Donelan, Education Secretary
Prior to this, various other politicians have also resigned from Mr Johnson's government:
- June 30th: MP Chris Pincher also resigned, not out of lack of support in Boris Johnson, but due to reports that he drunkenly groped two men at a club in London.
- June 24th: MP Oliver Dowden resigned over poor performance at the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield by-elections.
- June 6th: MP John Lamont resigned in order to vote against Boris Johnson in a vote of confidence as leader of the Conservative Party.
- May 27th: MP Paul Holmes handed in his resignation amid concerns around the "toxic culture" at the heart of government following the publication of the Sue Gray report.
- April 13th: The Lord Wolfson of Tredegar QC, formerly serving as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, handed in his resignation after accusing Mr Johnson of undermining the rule of law, following his decision not to resign in response to criminal sanctions imposed on him by the Metropolitan Police.
- January 31st: MP Angela Richardson criticised the Prime Minister for his mishandling of the Partygate scandal.
- January 24th: The Lord Agnew of Oulton DL, serving then as the Minister of State for Efficiency and Transformation, stated that he was unable to defend the government's track record on tackling fraud in Covid business schemes.
Additional reporting by PA.