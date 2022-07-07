Prime Minister Boris Johnson's refusal to accept that he has lost the trust of Conservative MPs has triggered another wave of ministerial resignations. Despite the exodus from his Government and a delegation of Cabinet ministers telling him he should go on Wednesday, Mr Johnson remains in office.

Because of his refusal to resign, the Prime Minister faces the prospect of another confidence vote, orchestrated by the Tory 1922 Committee of backbench MPs. A new executive for the committee will be elected next Monday and could change the leadership rules, allowing for another confidence vote just a month after the last one - which the Prime Minister is expected to lose given the way MPs have deserted him since Tuesday.

While Mr Johnson remains in post, jostling for the leadership has already begun. Michael Gove was also fired as communities secretary, with No 10 sources describing him as a "snake" who had briefed against Mr Johnson.

With support for the Prime Minister falling rapidly, here is a look at the full list of resignations during his leadership.

Full list of resignations under Boris Johnson in 2022

Here is a list of the 52 MPs who have resigned from the Government in the past 24 hours.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid David are two of the most high profile names to resign so far.

It is the equivalent of around one in six of the total "payroll vote" in the House of Commons, which describes the number of MPs who hold positions from which they would have to resign in order to oppose the Government.

1. Sajid Javid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

2. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer

3. Andrew Murrison, trade envoy to Morocco

The letter sent by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson offering his resignation (left), and the Prime Minister's reply (centre and right). Photo: 10 Downing Street/PA Wire.

4. Bim Afolami, Conservative Party vice-chairman

5. Saqib Bhatti, parliamentary private secretary at the Department of Health and Social Care

6. Jonathan Gullis, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

7. Nicola Richards, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

8. Virginia Crosbie, parliamentary private secretary at the Welsh Office

9. Theo Clarke, trade envoy to Kenya

10. Alex Chalk, Solicitor General

11. Laura Trott, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Transport

12. Will Quince, parliamentary under-secretary of state for children and families at the Department for Education

13. Robin Walker, minister of state for school standards at the Department for Education

14. Felicity Buchan, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

15. John Glen, minister of state at the Treasury

16. Victoria Atkins, minister of state for prisons and probation at the Ministry of Justice

17. Jo Churchill, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

18. Stuart Andrew, minister of state for housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

19. Selaine Saxby, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

20. Claire Coutinho, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

21. David Johnston, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

22. Kemi Badenoch, minister of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

23. Julia Lopez, minister of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

24. Lee Rowley, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

25. Neil O'Brien, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

26. Alex Burghart, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Education

27. Mims Davies, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Work & Pensions

28. Duncan Baker, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

29. Craig Williams, parliamentary private secretary at the Treasury

30. Mark Logan, parliamentary private secretary at the Northern Ireland Office

31. Rachel Maclean, parliamentary under-secretary of state for safeguarding at the Home Office

32. Mike Freer, parliamentary under-secretary of state for exports at the Department for International Trade

33. Mark Fletcher, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

34. Sara Britcliffe, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Education

35. Ruth Edwards, parliamentary private secretary at the Scottish Office

36. Peter Gibson, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for International Trade

37. David Duiguid, trade envoy for Angola and Zambia

38. James Sunderland, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

39. Jacob Young, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities

40. James Daly, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Work & Pensions

41. David Mundell, trade envoy for New Zealand

42. Danny Kruger, parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities

43. Simon Hart, Secretary of State for Wales

44. Edward Argar, minister of state at the Department of Health and Social Care

45. Gareth Davies, parliamentary private secretary to the Department of Health and Social Care

46. Brandon Lewis, Northern Ireland secretary

47. Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent and Treasury minister

48. Damian Hinds, Security minister

49. George Freeman, Science minister

50. Guy Opperman, Pensions minister

51. Chris Philp, Technology minister

52. James Cartildge, Courts Minister

53. Michelle Donelan, Education Secretary

Prior to this, various other politicians have also resigned from Mr Johnson's government:

- June 30th: MP Chris Pincher also resigned, not out of lack of support in Boris Johnson, but due to reports that he drunkenly groped two men at a club in London.

- June 24th: MP Oliver Dowden resigned over poor performance at the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield by-elections.

- June 6th: MP John Lamont resigned in order to vote against Boris Johnson in a vote of confidence as leader of the Conservative Party.

- May 27th: MP Paul Holmes handed in his resignation amid concerns around the "toxic culture" at the heart of government following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

- April 13th: The Lord Wolfson of Tredegar QC, formerly serving as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, handed in his resignation after accusing Mr Johnson of undermining the rule of law, following his decision not to resign in response to criminal sanctions imposed on him by the Metropolitan Police.

- January 31st: MP Angela Richardson criticised the Prime Minister for his mishandling of the Partygate scandal.

- January 24th: The Lord Agnew of Oulton DL, serving then as the Minister of State for Efficiency and Transformation, stated that he was unable to defend the government's track record on tackling fraud in Covid business schemes.