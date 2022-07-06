Prime Minister Boris Johnson is struggling to maintain a grip on power in No 10 as ministers and aides continue to quit his Government in protest at his leadership.

On the morning of July 6th, Will Quince resigned as children and families minister, saying he could not accept being sent out to defend the Prime Minister on television with inaccurate information over the Chris Pincher row. Laura Trott also quit as a ministerial aide, saying "trust in politics is - and must always be - of the utmost importance, but sadly in recent months this has been lost".

Their resignations on Wednesday morning followed a string of departures from the Government on Tuesday evening, led by Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid who delivered broadsides at Mr Johnson as they quit their Cabinet posts.

The Prime Minister's authority had already been damaged by a confidence vote which saw 41% of his own MPs withdraw their support in June.

Tory MP for West Dorset Chris Loder has said he believes the “majority” of people in the Conservative Party want to see “change” after a tumultuous week. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I’m glad to see that some in Cabinet have acted accordingly. But now I think there is a majority in the party that wants to see change. I personally have lost confidence in the Prime Minister now and I’m very sorry to say that. I think he does need to go. I think if he chooses not to, I think the 1922 Committee should act and I certainly would support that approach in the forthcoming 1922 elections.”

With support for the Prime Minister falling rapidly, here is a look at the full list of resignations during his leadership.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid David are two of the most high profile names to resign so far.

Full list of resignations under Boris Johnson in 2022

- July 6th: Children and families minister Will Quince has resigned, saying he “no choice” after he appeared on television to defend Boris Johnson using Number 10 briefings “which have now been found to be inaccurate”. Schools minister Robin Walker followed a few hours afterwards, saying the Government has been “overshadowed by mistakes and questions about integrity”. Just after 11am, Treasury minister John Glen also resigned, telling Boris Johnson “I can no longer reconcile my commitment to the role” with “the complete lack of confidence I have in your continuing leadership of our country”.

- July 5th: Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Chancellor for the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and MP Andrew Murrison all handed in their resignations, sharing their letters to the Prime Minister on social media. Other MPs to join them on Tuesday July 5th are MP Bim Afolami, MP Sally-Ann Hart, MP Nicola Richards, MP Jonathan Gullis, MP Virginia Crosbie, MP Alex Chalk, and Saqib Bhatti, the now former Parliamentary Private Secretary.

- June 30th: MP Chris Pincher also resigned, not out of lack of support in Boris Johnson, but due to reports that he drunkenly groped two men at a club in London.

- June 24th: MP Oliver Dowden resigned over poor performance at the Tiverton and Honiton and Wakefield by-elections.

- June 6th: MP John Lamont resigned in order to vote against Boris Johnson in a vote of confidence as leader of the Conservative Party.

- May 27th: MP Paul Holmes handed in his resignation amid concerns around the "toxic culture" at the heart of government following the publication of the Sue Gray report.

- April 13th: The Lord Wolfson of Tredegar QC, formerly serving as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Justice, handed in his resignation after accusing Mr Johnson of undermining the rule of law, following his decision not to resign in response to criminal sanctions imposed on him by the Metropolitan Police.

- January 31st: MP Angela Richardson criticised the Prime Minister for his mishandling of the Partygate scandal.

- January 24th: The Lord Agnew of Oulton DL, serving then as the Minister of State for Efficiency and Transformation, stated that he was unable to defend the government's track record on tackling fraud in Covid business schemes.