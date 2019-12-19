Boris Johnson says 'watch this space' over Scotland to Northern Ireland bridge

The Prime Minister has returned to one of his favourite causes, telling MPs to “watch this space” when questioned about whether he supports a bridge across the Irish Sea between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Despite engineers questioning whether the proposal is even feasible, let alone affordable, Boris Johnson has repeatedly raised the idea of a bridge across the Irish Sea as part of plans to expand infrastructure investment.

Speaking to ITV Border later, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: I love the idea of a bridge joining us with Northern Ireland. Picture: JPIMEDIA

During the debate on the Queen’s Speech, DUP MP Ian Paisley asked if the Prime Minister would build a “Boris bridge” between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Mr Johnson replied: “As for his desire for a bridge to connect the two biggest isles in the British Isles all I can say is it is a very interesting idea. And I advise him to watch this space, and indeed... watch that space between those islands because what he has said it has not fallen on deaf ears.”

Another DUP MP, Sammy Wilson, later told the debate: “He said watch this space – we’ll be watching this space. We expect the space between Scotland and Northern Ireland to be filled – at some stage in the future – with a physical link.”

Speaking to ITV Border later, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said: “I love the idea of a bridge joining us with Northern Ireland... we will have a feasibility study into it. That is the route forward, and we will see where that takes us.”

READ MORE - Queen’s Speech rules out new Scottish independence referendum



READ MORE - Toddler was stabbed to death by mother after being caught between two warring parents