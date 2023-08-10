Big day at the Edinburgh Fringe as Nicola Sturgeon and Joanna Cherry set to make appearances

The two politicians are likely to attract big crowds

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Andrew Milligan/Press Association.

Nicola Sturgeon and Joanna Cherry are both set to appear at the Edinburgh Fringe today.

The two women are both likely to attract huge audiences as some of the most high-profile politicians to be on this year’s festival line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon will be speaking to LBC’s Iain Dale on his All Talk show at the EICC, however she is unlikely to be drawn on the ongoing police investigation into SNP finances.

Joanna Cherry MP will be appearing at the Fringe. Image: Russell Cheyne/Getty Images.

As much as audience members will want to hear her thoughts on this, she will likely say she cannot comment on a live police investigation.

Previously she said the investigation was not behind her reason to resign as first minister earlier this year.

At the time she said: “There are many questions that I would want to be able to answer and in the fullness of time I hope I will answer, but it would be wrong and inappropriate for me to go into any detail of what the police are currently investigating.

“I could not have anticipated in my worst nightmares what would have unfolded over the past few weeks.”

However the former first minister will be able to delve into her upcoming memoir and on her new life in the backbenches in Holyrood.

Meanwhile Joanna Cherry KC MP will be appearing at The Stand’s New Town Theatre on George Street at lunchtime.

Her sold-out show was initially cancelled by The Stand after not enough members of staff were willing to work the event because of her views on gender reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Edinburgh South West MP has been an outspoken critic of the SNP’s attempt to make it easier for a trans person to legally change their gender - this bill was passed by a majority of MSPs in Holyrood but was subsequently blocked by the UK Government.

She launched legal action against the venue and her Fringe show was then reinstated, however there are still concerns about her safety and security.

All those attending the event will need to submit to bag searches, metal detectors and an alcohol ban.

Ms Cherry said: “It’s a disgrace that any public speaker should face threats to personal safety on account of their sexuality and feminist beliefs.