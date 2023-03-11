Alex Scott and other pundits have pulled out of presenting the Football Focus programme, in solidarity with Gary Lineker.
Pundits have also pulled out of presenting the Final Score programme with the show also cancelled.
Jason Mohammad said he will not be presenting the BBC’s Final Score programme on Saturday.
Pundit Glenn Murray also said he had pulled out of appearing on Football Focus and Final Score on Saturday.
Sports reporter Marc Webber tweeted: “As Final Score reporters, we have decided to stand down from our duties today in solidarity with Gary Lineker. As a result, no Final Score will be broadcast today.
BBC has pulled its Radio 5 Live Sports coverage, saying there had been a change of schedule.
Former England footballers and MOTD regulars including Alan Shearer and Ian Wright announced on Friday that they would be boycotting the show in solidarity with Lineker.
The UK’s immigration proposal
While Gary Lineker will feature in all the headlines -it is important to remember what this is all about
The UK’s current immigration plans , if enacted, will mean that anyone who arrives on a small boat will have their asylum claim deemed “inadmissible” – the Home Office won’t even consider someone’s claim even if they have came from a country where they are in danger, or a war-torn nation.
Said people will be removed either to their own country or a “safe third country”
The UNHCR says that the bill, in its current form, “compels the home secretary to deny access to the UK asylum system to those who arrive irregularly” and branded the legislation, if passed, as an “asylum ban”
Sportscene to run a limited format BBC confirm
Sportscene will run this evening on BBC One Scotland and BBC Scotland, with an amended format similar to current plans for Match of the Day.
It comes aftr Sportsound slot on Radio Scotland was replaced by pre-recorded material.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he could not understand the BBC’s decision to stand down Gary Lineker from presenting Match of the Day, insisting it should be possible for people to express their opinions.
But the BBC has been left apologising for broadcasting only “limited sport programming” this weekend after several presenters, pundits, commentators and reporters joined a boycott in support of Lineker.
Speaking after his side’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth, Klopp said: “I’m not native but I cannot see why you would ask someone to step back for saying that. I’m not sure if it is a language issue or not but that is the world we are living in.
“Everybody wants to be so concerned about doing things in the right manner, saying the right stuff. If you don’t do that then you create a s***storm, it is a really difficult world to live in.
“If I understand it right, it is a message, an opinion about human rights and that should be possible to say.”
The Sports Journalists’ Association (SJA) has said it “fully supports” the freedom of speech of its members and colleagues within the industry following a boycott by BBC presenters and pundits in support of Gary Lineker.
In a statement on Twitter, they said: “The Sports Journalists’ Association of Great Britain fully supports its members and industry colleagues on freedom of speech.
“The SJA would like to express its solidarity on this matter and will continue to monitor developments on the BBC and Gary Lineker story.”
While there have been headlines across the UK, the BBC issues have impacted the World Service also
The BBC World Service English-language radio broadcasting, which has a global audience was scheduled until 6pm, but it is not on air.
The BBC has apologised to staff after it dropped much of its sports programming this weekend, according to a leaked letter shared on Twitter by The Times’ chief football writer Henry Winter.
The letter, signed by Barbara Slater, the corporation’s director of sport, said: “We are sorry about the impact that the news relating to Gary Lineker and Match Of The Day is having across the department this weekend.
“We understand how unsettling this is for all of you – the staff in BBC Sport and our freelance community – and we understand the strength of feeling which has been generated by this issue.
“We have just released a statement to confirm that we will only be able to bring limited sports programming this weekend and our schedules will be updated to reflect that. We know that the changes we are making to programming will be disappointing for BBC Sport fans and for the Sport team.
“Individual heads of department and lead editors will be updating teams as and when they can, so if you have any specific questions about your role, please contact your line manager. We are working hard to resolve the situation and we will update you as soon as possible.
“Thank you for your continued hard work and professionalism.
“Barbara.”
BREAKING: The BBC does not have the rights to use the Premier League’s global commentary feed according to reports
The Atheletic reports the BBC had been considering use of the Premier League world feed. however its lack of rights for the feed means the BBC “must now decide whether to air Saturday’s episode with no accompanying commentary or analysis”.