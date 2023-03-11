Former England footballer Ian Wright has said on his podcast that he is “out” and “gone” if the BBC “get rid” of Gary Lineker.

In an episode of Wrighty’s House, aired on Friday before Lineker was told to step back from presenting Match Of The Day (MOTD), Wright called the tweet row “the perfect distraction” for the Government.

In the Friday episode of Wrighty’s House, the podcast’s host said: “I’ll tell you something. If they do – the BBC get rid of Gary Lineker – I’m out, I’m gone. I’m not staying there. On his own platform he should be able to say what he wants to say.”

Explaining the row, Wright said: “He wrote a tweet criticising the Government about everything that’s happening, the human rights issues and everything here and it’s the perfect distraction for this Government, man.

“Gary’s tweet was the headline news, bro.”

He went on: “They need Gary Lineker to distract everybody because for me it is a human issue, it’s not political.