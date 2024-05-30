It follows a purge of left-wing candidates by Labour

It has been a brutal 24 hours in the Labour party, with a series of left candidates purged by the Labour leadership.

Diane Abbott, Lloyd Russell-Moyle and Faiza Shaheen have all been banned from standing, with all three on the left of the party.

Ms Abbott had previously been suspended from the party over anti-Semitism, Mr Russell-Moyle faces a historic but unknown allegation, while Ms Shaheen liked a video mentioning the “Israel lobby”.

Three figures caught up in Labour candidate issues (from left to right), Faiza Shaheen, Diane Abbott and Josh Simons

In that context, the decision sounds justified, but it is anything but that simple. Ms Abbott had apologised, and was under the impression she was being given back the whip to then announce her retirement. Instead, Labour officials briefed she was being banned.

For Mr Russell-Moyle, he claims to have been targeted by a “vexatious and politically motivated complaint” about his behaviour eight years ago and therefore had no time to respond. Even if it’s not true, the timing has ruled the Corbynista out.

Then there is Ms Shaheen, a shining star of the left and one of the few in 2019 to grow Labour’s vote share. Campaigning in her home constituency six weeks after a Caesarean section, she was then informed via email she’d been dropped. This was due to liking a tweet that mentioned the Israel lobby, but crucially was a video of the American satirist Jon Stewart discussing the concept. Other tweets cited were likes about the Green Party from a decade ago, before she was in the movement.

These decisions are not about good practice, they are not about what is right, but factionalism. The leadership can do this because his allies control the NEC, which has the power to impose candidates during the short campaign.

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of blocking left-wing candidates.

Having wrested back control from the Corbynites, Sir Keir Starmer has now engulfed the party in a scandal where he is being accused of purging the left and forcing out women of colour.

This is obviously damaging and already the Tories are seeking to use it, with Jeremy Hunt asking how Sir Keir hopes to handle Vladimir Putin if he cannot make a decision on Ms Abbott's future.

The reality is, by doing all this at once, Labour has condensed the criticism, allowing them to take the hit now, then hopefully move on. Party discipline has been a hallmark of Sir Keir’s leadership, but it’s about control. It removes dissenting voices not just in the campaign, but those who would seek to question his ability once in government.

However, there are those who now ask how there is still space for former Tories like Natalie Elphicke, or the Labour Together think-tanker Josh Simons, who suggested sending people smugglers to Scotland. Removing left-wing candidates while keeping these suggests a party built in Sir Keir’s image, not that of a broad church.

While this may alienate some of the parliamentary party, it’s also less risky if the left are simply not allowed to stand. But not everyone is unhappy. Some MPs on the left are annoyed about the purge, but also angry Ms Shaheen gave the party an excuse, labelling her behaviour “naive”.