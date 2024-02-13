Scottish Labour has described comments made by a Labour think-tank chief who suggested Scotland could be used as a “dumping ground for people traffickers” as “cringe” and “ludicrous”.

Josh Simons, director of Labour Together, suggested on LBC radio that people smuggling gangs be put on a barge and then shipped to the north of Scotland, adding “who cares?”.

Mr Simons has since issued an apology for the comments.

But Scottish Labour said Mr Simon’s “stupid comments” should be ignored, as they do not represent the Labour Party.

A party source said: “Every party has elements on the fringes that give them moments of cringe. This is a ludicrous comment and we couldn’t be clearer – Josh Simon’s views do not represent the Labour Party.

“People making stupid comments like this are best ignored. Labour will scrap the Tories’ immoral and unworkable Rwanda plan and tackle criminal gangs.”

Numerous Labour MPs insisted to The Scotsman they had never heard of Josh Simons.

In the interview, Mr Simons said: “My main concern with Rwanda is not the human rights implications. My main concern is this is a complete waste of money and it won’t work, it won’t stop the boats.

“That’s the thing Rishi Sunak said ‘judge me by stopping the boats’. He’s failed and he keeps failing, and meanwhile he is spending £8 million a day, so far £400m.

“My problem with Rwanda is it won’t work, so the question is what are you going to do instead?

“I think while the Conservatives say they are being tough on the borders and beefing up policing and so on, I’ve seen no real evidence that’s in fact what they are doing with the commitment and clarity they need to.

“Why don’t you send the smuggling gangs and put them on the barge that has been set aside for the asylum seekers, and then ship the barge up to the north of Scotland – who cares?”

Mr Simons posted an apology on X, and said: “I apologise for any negative insinuation about Scotland.

“I’m half Scottish, I love the country and it is where much of my family comes from.

“It was a poorly judged comment made in jest and doesn’t reflect my views, or the views of the Labour Party.

“I was seeking to draw attention to the immorality of housing asylum seekers who are fleeing persecution on a barge while smuggler gangs get off free under the Conservatives.”

Nationalist figures hit out at the comments, saying they showed Labour’s mask slipping when it comes to dealing with Scotland.

Alison Thewliss, the SNP’s home affairs spokeswoman, said on X: “That Labour respect agenda for Scotland in full flow – and it’s not even the first time they’ve made a suggestion like this over the years.”

Fellow SNP MP Stewart McDonald said: “The mask slips – showing that Labour’s decades-old arrogance when it comes to Scotland has never gone away. Now the director of Labour Together thinks Scotland should be a dumping ground for people traffickers.

“‘Who cares?’, he asks. I think a great many will care.”

SNP MSP Bob Doris said the video was akin to a “parody”.

Founded in 2015, Labour Together is described as a think-tank “proposing bold ideas for the next Labour government”. The organisation was founded by a number of members of the shadow cabinet, including Rachel Reeves, Wes Streeting and Bridget Phillipson, and backed Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership campaign.

SNP MP Chris Stephens said: “Yet again, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is showing breath-taking arrogance towards Scotland – and proving they are increasingly similar to the Tories. Whether it’s their damaging plans for Brexit, austerity cuts, NHS privatisation or migration, Starmer’s Labour Party and the Tories look like two sides of the same Westminster coin.

“These comments could have been made by the far-right of the Tory party. The fact they were made by a senior figure at the centre of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership shows how out of touch Starmer is with Scotland on so many important issues.

“If they had any respect for Scotland, Starmer, Reeves, Streeting and half the shadow cabinet would disown their favourite right-wing Labour Party think-tank without delay.”