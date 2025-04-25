Anas Sarwar: Labour and SNP need to counter Reform amid 'launchpad' by-election

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A crunch by-election will be used by Anas Sarwar’ as a “launchpad” to form the Scottish Government at next year’s crunch election, the Labour leader has insisted.

Labour is on course for a showdown with the SNP in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election, taking place following the death of Scottish Government minister Christina McKelvie.

The by-election in the key Central Belt industrial heartland that saw Labour take seats from the SNP at least year’s general election, is seen as a bellwether test of Mr Sarwar’s ability to oust Mr Swinney from power next year.

A senior SNP source told The Scotsman that “if Labour cannot win in Hamilton, they will not be getting the keys to Bute House”. But a Labour source said that “it’s still all to play for”, adding the party is “confident”.

The by-election comes with Labour consistently now back behind the SNP in the polls, with the rise of Reform a potential real threat to Mr Sarwar’s chances.

Analysis has shown that support for Nigel Farage’s party is likely to damage the chance of all unionist parties, particularly Labour and the Conservatives. Scottish Tory leader Russell Findlay has claimed a vote for Reform will play into the SNP’s hands.

Mr Sarwar’s party launched their campaign for the June 5 Holyrood election just hours after the SNP defeated Labour in a council by-election in Fife - with Reform edging close to Labour in third place.

Analysis of first preference votes shows that the SNP won 47.6 per cent of votes, Labour were backed by 21.5 and Reform won 17.9.

Mr Sarwar has rubbished claims that Reform is a threat to Labour and not the SNP’s chances of electoral success.

He said: “The reality is that at the other end of that election it’s either going to be John Swinney as First Minister or me. I’m going to make my case, John will make his case over the course of next year.

“We both have an interest in wanting to persuade people that we can deliver a firm future for our country that doesn’t require divisive politics or the policies of Nigel Farage or Reform.”

The Scottish Labour leader told journalists the by-election in June is being held at a “really crucial time in Scotland and in Scottish politics”.

Mr Sarwar said: “That stark choice is do we carry on the same path the SNP have taken us on over the last 18 years or do we chart a different course and a better future for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse and a better future for Scotland.”

The Scottish Labour leader stressed that the crunch by-election could be a “launchpad to elect a new government here in Scotland, a Scottish Labour government with the SNP booted out of office”.

But he acknowledged his party will head into that by-election “with confidence” but “with hard work to do”.

He added: “We’re fighting this by-election with the intention to win and we will fight the Scottish Parliament election next year with the intention to win.