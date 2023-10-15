Anas Sarwar says Labour figures had ‘scars’ from indyref and aftermath but by-election has given party confidence back

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Anas Sarwar has claimed the divisive nature of the 2014 independence referendum and the debate around it had left many with “scars” and wary of visiting Scotland.

Asked about why some shadow cabinet ministers seem wary to visit Scotland or comment on its politics, the Scottish Labour leader suggested they were hesitant in the face of a “social media pile-on”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Scotland on Sunday during Labour party conference in Liverpool, a jubilant Mr Sarwar explained the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election had changed things, giving the party its confidence back.

For the first time in nine years, Labour is relevant in Scotland (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

He said: “I think so many people have got scars from 2014 and the aftermath of 2014, and then they get the social media pile-on from anyone that dare visit Scotland and get all this attack about foreigners coming in this country.

“The vast majority of people in Scotland are much more grown up than that, but if I think every MP you speak to or every shadow cabinet MP you speak to came away with an overwhelmingly positive response and reaction, and that confidence to speak more openly about Scotland and the change we want to see in Scotland, there is a fundamental change in that as well”.

It follows Labour’s shadow secretary for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds telling the party conference how he felt he couldn’t do his job unless he was regularly visiting Scotland and understanding Scottish politics.

Mr Sarwar added the by-election would later be seen as one of the most historic ever, and opened up a pathway many in Scottish Labour could not have imagined just two years ago.

He said: “Firstly, the by-election shows we can win in every part of the United Kingdom. Secondly, I genuinely believe it will be regarded a historic by-election, similar to big by-elections we’ve seen in Scotland before.“I think Scottish politics is fundamentally changed, and Rutherglen and Hamilton West has spoken for all of Scotland in sending a message to two failing governments, but also demonstrating that they are crying out for change and believe Labour can be that vehicle for change.

“The third thing is, Keir said himself in his speech, Scotland can lead the way in delivering a UK Labour government. I honestly believe it will be Scottish Labour seats that get over the line and deliver us that UK Labour government.

"That is something none of us could have imagined, some of us had hoped for, but couldn’t have imagined two years ago, but what a fundamental shift we’ve seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives clarity, and makes sure that we have a programme that isn't just saying we need Scottish Labour MPs so we can get rid of this Tory government, as important as that is, it isn’t just about saying we need Scottish Labour MPs so we can get a UK Labour government, as important as that is, it’s about saying you need Scottish Labour MPs because things will change in Scotland and it will make a different to Scottish people’s lives”.

Mr Sarwar also elaborated on his warnings that the House of Lords must not be able to put a “handbrake” on Labour legislation, appearing to hint he would not oppose more Labour peers being added to the second chamber to help pass legislation. This comes despite his hopes to abolish the second chamber.He said: “Ultimately that is what happens in the Lords in the short term. I still believe we need to reform the House of Lords, make it a democratic institution, it must be a senate of the nation and regions, but that is not going to be possible on the first day of a Labour government, but the process must begin straight away.

“Is there going to be a legitimate challenge around what we hope is going to be an incoming Labour Government trying to put down a handbrake or slow down our change agenda? Of course they’re going to slow down change because they're a status quo party.

"That’s something that Angela Smith who leads for the us in and Lords and Keir need to think about. What that means in practice, that’s best off left to them”.

There was also a defence of Sir Keir Starmer's suggestion that he will "get tough” with nimby Labour MPs who oppose development in their constituencies, following the housing announcement in his conference speech. The Labour leader had announced plans to build 1.5 million homes in the next parliament.Mr Sarwar confirmed Scottish Labour would shortly be revealing their own “ambitious” housing plans, and insisted being tough was necessary to “break through some barriers”.

He explained: “We have got two anti-growth governments. I think when you have an anti-growth government, and you have a politics of division, where virtue is made of putting community against community and Scot against Scot, then that goes beyond a constitutional argument and creeps into every area of our public life and every area of our policy making.

“I think if we can demonstrate to people this is a growth plan for Scotland that takes everyone with us, that means greater opportunities, lower bills, better living standards, then I think you can break through some of those barriers. We have to break through so many barriers so we can go much much faster for growth, and on that I am very much as one with Keir, I want us to smash through those blockades”.

There was also praise for how Sir Keir handled a protester who threw glitter over the Labour leader before being pushed away from the microphone before security arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked about whether security needs to improve, he said: “I think the right people need to look at that and the appropriate action needs to be taken, that could have been a much more serious incident than it ended up being. I think if you look at the reaction of Keir it shows someone that was confident, steady, strong and actually I think him taking off his jacket and rolling up his sleeves really worked for him.