Analysis: Humza Yousaf's big day 'torpedoed' by arrest of SNP treasurer

Humza Yousaf had hoped his first major policy speech in the Scottish Parliament would offer a chance to “reset” after a brutal couple of weeks for his party.

Finally, the new First Minister would be able to talk about something other than the scandal engulfing the SNP and the ongoing police investigation into its funding and finances. Instead, he could outline his own priorities, including reducing poverty and strengthening public services.

It was not to be. The bombshell arrest of Colin Beattie, the SNP’s national treasurer, has completely overshadowed Mr Yousaf’s big day. His vision for the future will not trouble any of the newspaper front pages tomorrow, nor the evening news bulletins.

Mr Beattie, 71, has been taken into custody and is being questioned by detectives. Earlier this month, former party chief executive Peter Murrell – who is also Nicola Sturgeon’s husband – was arrested and questioned for more than 11 hours before being released without charge “pending further investigation”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf

The police probe was launched after complaints about how more than £600,000 in donations to the SNP earmarked for an independence referendum had been used.

Mr Beattie was the SNP’s national treasurer between 2004 and 2020, losing the position to MP Douglas Chapman. However, Mr Chapman quit the post in 2021, claiming he was not being given the required information to carry out the job, and Mr Beattie took over once again.

He reportedly told the party’s ruling body on Saturday that the SNP would struggle to balance the books, reports that have since been disputed by senior figures including former Westminster leader Ian Blackford.

When Mr Yousaf stands up in Holyrood this afternoon, he will be all too aware that the focus will not be on his priorities for the future. Once again, he is on the back foot. Once again, he is reacting to the news agenda rather than creating it. And once again, when he leaves the chamber, he will face a scrum of journalists with many, many more questions than he can answer.