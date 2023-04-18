Humza Yousaf announces Deposit Return Scheme delayed until March next year following concerns from business

Humza Yousaf has announced the controversial Deposit Return Scheme will be delayed until March next year following concerns from business.

The First Minister confirmed the news on Tuesday as as he vowed to “re-set” the government’s relationship with business.

It came in a speech that also saw Mr Yousaf promise proposals to restrict alcohol advertising will be sent “back to the drawing board”

The scheme was due to come into force in August despite concerns from businesses, but will be pushed back by 10 months.

He said: “I remain committed to this Scheme as a way to increase recycling, reduce litter and help achieve our net zero ambitions. But we recognise the uncertainty that continues to be created as a result of the UK Government delaying the decision to exclude the scheme from the Internal Market Act.

"We had hoped for that decision this week – but it has not come.

“At the same time, I – and the Circular Economy Minister – have heard the concerns of business, particularly about the scheme’s readiness for launch this August. As a result, we will now delay the launch of the scheme to the 1st of March 2024. This provides 10 months for businesses to get ready.

“We will use that additional time to work with businesses, and Circularity Scotland, to address concerns with the scheme and ensure a successful launch next year.”