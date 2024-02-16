Alexei Navalny: Lord David Cameron on 'consequences' for Vladimir Putin over Russian opposition leader's death
Lord David Cameron said there should be “consequences” for Vladimir Putin as he blamed Alexei Navalny’s death on the “action that Putin’s Russia took”.
World leaders and Russian opposition activists have wasted no time in blaming the death of Mr Navalny on President Vladimir Putin and his government.
Mr Navalny, 47, was serving a 19-year prison sentence on extremism charges in a remote penal colony above the Arctic Circle at the time of his death.
Speaking to broadcasters on Friday as he attended the Munich Security Conference, Lord Cameron, the UK foreign secretary, said: “Alexei Navalny was an incredibly brave fighter against corruption and he gave up everything in campaigning for what he believed in, and my heart goes out to his wife and to his family.
“We should be clear about what has happened here. Putin’s Russia imprisoned him, trumped up charges against him, poisoned him, sent him to an Arctic penal colony and now he’s tragically died.”
“We should hold Putin accountable for this, and no one should be in any doubt about the dreadful nature of Putin’s regime in Russia after what has just happened.”
Asked whether there should be consequences, Lord Cameron said: “There should be consequences because there’s no doubt in my mind that this man was a brave fighter against corruption, for justice, for democracy, and look what Putin’s Russia did to him.
“They trumped up charges, they imprisoned him, they poisoned him, they sent him to an Arctic penal colony and he’s died, and that is because of the action that Putin’s Russia took.”
In a post on social media about the death of Alexei Navalny, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This is terrible news. As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredible courage throughout his life.
“My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy.”
Evgenia Kara-Murza, wife of British-Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza who is currently jailed in Siberia, said: “During a recent court hearing, Alexei looked well and was, as always, in good spirits.
“Having witnessed two assassination attacks on my husband, I respect his team’s decision to abstain from comments until they’ve been able to see Alexei.”
