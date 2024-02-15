Russia: Why Vladimir Putin says he prefers Joe Biden over Donald Trump

It is a bromance that no-one would have seen coming.

But now, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed he prefers incumbent US president Joe Biden over Donald Trump, saying he is “predictable”, “more experienced” and “a politician of the old formation".

In an interview with Russian TV, when asked by the journalist which likely candidate he would prefer to win a second term in the White House, Mr Putin said he thought another Biden presidency would be better for Russia. However, he stressed Russia would work with anyone who “gains the trust of the American public”.

Questions have been raised over the ability of Mr Biden, who is 81, to serve another term as president.

Last week, a report from Special Counsel Robert Hur declined to charge Mr Biden for taking classified documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017, but also described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory".

However, Mr Putin insisted when he had last met Mr Biden in 2021, he had not noticed anything unusual.

"Even then [three years ago] people were saying that he was incompetent, but I did not see anything of this sort," he said. "Yes, he kept looking at his papers, but to be honest I kept doing the same. So there was nothing peculiar."

The Russian president did, however, describe Mr Biden’s condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine as "extremely harmful and erroneous".

Mr Putin has previously praised Mr Trump, during his first presidential campaign, as "outstanding and talented".