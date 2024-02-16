Vladimir Putin critic and Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison inside Arctic Circle
Russia’s prison agency has said that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
The federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness.
An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died. There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny’s death from his team.
Viewed as Russian president Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic, Mr Navalny had been moved to an Arctic penal colony late last year.
MORE TO COME
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.