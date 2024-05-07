John Swinney is set to become Scotland’s seventh first minister in a vote on Tuesday afternoon, following the resignation of Humza Yousaf.

Here The Scotsman takes a look at his various predecessors, including Nicola Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, including how they were appointed, their time in the top role, and the circumstances under which they resigned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald Dewar, May 13, 1999 – October 11, 2000

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond and Humza Yousaf

Glasgow-born Donald Dewar made history by becoming first minister in 1999 as the Scottish Parliament met for the first time in 300 years.

Dewar was a key architect of devolution, and served as Secretary of State for Scotland in Tony Blair’s Labour government. He became the Labour MSP for Anniesland in 1999 and is known as the “Father of a nation”.

On October 10, 2000, Mr Dewar’s life was cut short at the age of 63 after he fell on a pavement and died from a brain haemorrhage. A statue on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street now remembers his legacy.

Henry McLeish, October 26, 2000 - November 8, 2001

Former Mid-Fife MSP Henry McLeish took over as first minister in 2000 following the death of Mr Dewar.

Another Labour figure who played a significant role in securing devolution for Scotland, Mr McLeish worked closely with Mr Dewar on the Scotland Act (1998), which established the Scottish Parliament.

The former East Fife footballer served as a devolution minister in the former Scotland Office under Mr Blair’s government. His tenure ended in disgrace as he was forced to resign following an expenses scandal relating to his Westminster constituency office.

Jack McConnell, November 22, 2001 – May 16, 2007

Former Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Jack McConnell won the position of first minister in 2001.

The former maths teacher and education minister was the only candidate who managed to secure the seven nominations needed to run for Labour leader. He was subsequently elected as first minister by the Scottish Parliament. His position was secured once again in 2003, as the Scottish public returned to the polls for the second Holyrood election and Labour formed another minority government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June 2005, McConnell’s government passed the smoking ban, making Scotland the first UK nation to outlaw smoking in public places.

Alex Salmond, May 16, 2007 – November 19, 2014

Alex Salmond became first minister on May 16, 2007 as the SNP won their first Holyrood election.

The MSP for Gordon had been SNP leader for a decade from 1990 to 2000, but he stood down after the party failed to win the first Scottish Parliament election. In 2004, he took the reins once again and became first minister in an SNP minority government.

Mr Salmond’s SNP won the Scottish Parliament’s first ever majority in the 2011 Holyrood election, paving the way for the 2014 independence referendum. The Scottish public rejected independence in 2014, with 55 per cent voting to stay in the United Kingdom versus 45 per cent to leave. Mr Salmond went on to resign as first minister.

In March 2020, Mr Salmond was cleared of a series of sexual assault charges against him at the High Court in Edinburgh. Another was found not proven, and one was dropped. Mr Salmond denies any wrongdoing.

The Scottish Government paid out more than £500,000 in legal expenses to Mr Salmond over its flawed inquiry into sexual harassment claims.

Nicola Sturgeon, November 20, 2014 – March 27, 2023

Nicola Sturgeon officially took over as first minister from Mr Salmond in 2014.

The former deputy first minister and health secretary was first elected as a Glasgow Regional MSP at the first Holyrood election. She led the SNP to victory in the 2016 Holyrood election, when the party won a record amount of constituency seats, but failed to secure a majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Sturgeon used her time in office to push for a second referendum on independence. She sent a formal demand for the UK government to authorise a vote after securing the backing of Holyrood, but the demand was denied by Theresa May’s Conservative administration.

In 2021, Ms Sturgeon’s SNP won its fourth consecutive Holyrood election, but it was once again fell short of a majority – this time by a single seat. She promised supporters that an independence referendum would be held in 2023, but was unable to fulfil the promise as the UK government refused to give consent.

In February 2023, Nicola Sturgeon resigned as first minister. In the weeks after her resignation, Ms Sturgeon was arrested by police, who are investigating the SNP’s finances as part of Operation Branchform. She was subsequently released without charge, pending further enquiries, and denies any wrongdoing.

Humza Yousaf – March 28, 2023 – April 7, 2024

Aged 39 and of South Asian descent, Mr Yousaf last year became the youngest person and the first person of an ethnic minority to hold the position of first minister.

During his time in office, the Scottish Government took to the Supreme Court to challenge the UK government’s decision to block controversial gender recognition reforms, but Mr Yousaf’s administration lost the case and the legislation was dropped.

On April 1, 2024, the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act 2021 came into force. The legislation, which Mr Yousaf introduced during his time as justice secretary, attracted criticism from those who claim that it harms freedom of speech. Mr Yousaf insisted the Act balanced protections for minority groups with the right to freedom of expression.