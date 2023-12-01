The Alba Party has launched a new plan, which it hopes will secure Scottish independence

Former first minister Alex Salmond says he doesn’t believe his legal case against the Scottish Government will stop the party supporting his new independence plan.

Mr Salmond and Alba’s new MSP Ash Regan have launched a plan to hold a referendum next year, this time asking people if they think Holyrood’s powers should be extended to allow the Scottish Parliament to legislate and negotiate independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To do this Ms Regan plans to bring forward a Bill to Parliament – but she will need at least 18 other MSPs to support her plan, meaning she will need to lean on the support of her former SNP colleagues. But Mr Salmond has insisted his court case will not get in the way of this.

Alba Party leader Alex Salmond. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Mr Salmond initially took the Government to court in 2019 over its mishandling of harassment complaints against him. He was awarded more than £5000,000 in expenses, but is now seeking significant damages and loss of earnings.

Mr Salmond was cleared of sexual assault charges in a separate criminal trial in 2020.

Last week he lodged a Court of Session petition alleging misfeasance by civil servants.

Speaking at the launch of his party’s new independence plan on Thursday, Mr Salmond said: “I am not suing the SNP – not yet, anyway. I am suing the Scottish Government.

“If I remember correctly on the summons, not a single member of the current administration is named in the summons. But on a broader point, you don’t have to agree with them or even like them to co-operate with them – [inaugural first minister] Donald Dewar and I brought forward the campaign for this Parliament.