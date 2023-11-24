Alex Salmond is reportedly seeking damages and lost earnings of £3 million from the Scottish Government

Former first minister Alex Salmond has declared that “evasion of responsibility ends” as he launched fresh legal action against the Scottish Government.

The Alba Party leader has alleged “misfeasance” by civil servants and is seeking £3 million in damages and loss of earnings.

The Court of Session has confirmed on Friday the case, Alex Salmond v Scottish ministers, has been called.

Alex Salmond delivering a speech at the Alba party's local government election manifesto launch at the Caird Hall, Dundee. Picture: PA

In a statement, Mr Salmond said the “day of reckoning” for the Scottish Government in its handling of harassment complaints against him “will inevitably come” as he brought legal action.

He said: “Throughout this tawdry business I have done my talking in court or in front of Parliament. That has resulted in victory in the Court of Session and being cleared of all charges in the High Court of Justiciary. I intend to continue with that practice.

“Despite Lord Pentland’s findings in the Court of Session that the behaviour of the former Permanent Secretary and her officials was ‘unlawful’, ‘unfair’ and ‘tainted by apparent bias’, despite the ongoing police and Crown Office enquiries into the criminal leaks and potential perjury at the criminal trial, despite the astonishing revelations of misfeasance contained in the eventual publication of the Government’s own legal advice, and despite the specific findings of the Parliamentary Inquiry into the conduct of the former Permanent Secretary and the former first minister, not one single person has been held accountable. With this court action, that evasion of responsibility ends.

“We have agreed to the sisting of proceedings to allow the criminal investigations into leaking and perjury to be completed. However, the calling of the action signals that the day of reckoning for the Scottish Government’s record of misfeasance on this grand scale will inevitably come.”

Wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray would not be drawn on the case when asked during a visit on Friday.

Mr Salmond’s lawyer, Gordon Dangerfield, said the case accused Scottish Government officials of conducting themselves “improperly, in bad faith and beyond their powers, with the intention of injuring Mr Salmond”.

“We aver that public officials decided at an early stage that Mr Salmond was to be found guilty of allegations against him, regardless of the actual facts,” he said.

“As events snowballed, we aver that public officials then took part in the criminal leaking of confidential documents, the concealment of documents in defiance of court orders and a criminal warrant, the misleading of the court during judicial review proceedings, the soliciting of false criminal complaints, and ultimately the commission of perjury at a parliamentary inquiry.

“All of this, we aver, was done for political reasons, and specifically to injure Mr Salmond.

“Many documents which are relevant to these averments continue to be concealed by the Scottish Government despite repeated requests for disclosure of them over the course of the last year since this action was first raised.

“We aver that this refusal to disclose is a continuation of the misfeasance which began more than five years ago.

“A major aim of Mr Salmond in bringing this action is to obtain disclosure of this vital evidence and to blow apart the Scottish Government cover-up which has gone on now for far too long.”

Mr Salmond, who was first minister between 2007 and 2014, was investigated by the Scottish Government after two complaints from staff were made under a new complaints procedure that included former ministers.

The investigation was deemed by a judicial review to have been “tainted with apparent bias” after the Scottish Government conceded defeat and Mr Salmond was awarded £512,000 as a result.

He was subsequently cleared of 13 charges of sexual misconduct, including attempted rape, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Then followed a protracted Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s handling of the original two complaints, which called both Mr Salmond and former first minister Nicola Sturgeon to give evidence.

During the inquiry, Mr Salmond attacked Scotland’s former top civil servant – then permanent secretary Leslie Evans – accusing her of having a “bias” against him and calling for her resignation.

In March 2021 – just days before he announced he was the leader of the fledgling Alba Party – Mr Salmond confirmed his intention to take legal action against Ms Evans.

The inquiry, which worsened an already sour relationship between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon, who had previously been close, found Ms Sturgeon misled MSPs in her evidence, but she was cleared of any breaches of the ministerial code.