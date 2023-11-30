Ash Regan MSP says she will bring forward a bill to Holyrood which she hopes will lead to a second independence referendum

The Alba Party says they are planning to introduce a bill next year which they hope will lead to a second independence referendum.

Ash Regan MSP, the party’s single parliamentarian in Holyrood, says she will introduce such a bill, which will consult the people of Scotland on whether or not the Scottish Parliament’s powers should be extended to allow it to legislate for independence.

She proposes a second referendum is held next year, exactly 10 years after the failed 2014 referendum.

Alba Party MSP Ash Regan arrives for Scotland’s Housing Emergency debate in the Scottish Parliament this month. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Ms Regan said: “It is Alba Party’s policy that at each and every election Scotland should be offered the choice of voting for a mandate to negotiate independence.

“That is unlikely to happen at the coming general election since neither the SNP or the Greens support that proposition and have rejected the Alba Party offer of a single Scotland United candidate standing in each constituency seeking that mandate.

“Notwithstanding, Alba Party will certainly offer every voter in Scotland exactly that option at the next Scottish election.

“However, there is no reason why the independence movement should make no progress in the meantime.

“My colleague Neale Hanvey MP has a Scottish Sovereignty Bill currently before the Westminster parliament which would transfer the power to hold a referendum on independence to Scotland.

“But the real prospect of momentum lies here in Scotland.

“Last year’s ill-fated expedition to the Supreme Court has halted the opportunity to propose an independence referendum in the Scottish Parliament.

“However, there is nothing to stop our parliament proposing a referendum which we believe would be within competence, and that is to ask the people whether they believe the powers of the parliament should be extended to include the right to legislate for and negotiate independence.

“That is what my proposed new draft bill does and I intend to canvass public and parliamentary support for it now.

“It is time for the independence movement to offer our supporters a real prospect of progress.”

Ms Regan is due to hold a press conference in Edinburgh later today, where she will be joined by former first minister and Alba Party leader Alex Salmond.

Speaking ahead of the press conference, Mr Salmond said: “Ash Regan’s move to Alba Party is a breath of fresh air in this parliament.

“This proposal can propel the independence movement forward and free it of its current inertia.

“More than 10 years ago this is exactly the sort of initiative I would have taken if David Cameron had refused a section 30 referendum.

“Indeed I had a draft with a similar question in an advanced stage of preparation - just in case.

“No doubt that fact concentrated the mind of Westminster wonderfully.

“If you want to end a London veto over Scottish sovereignty then you have to make it clear that you are not prepared to take no for an answer.