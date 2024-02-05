Ministers are poised to hike the minimum unit price (MUP) of alcohol in Scotland by 30 per cent, it has been reported.

A statement in Holyrood on Thursday is expected to confirm the MUP will increase from 50p to 65p from early May.

This would see the lowest price of a bottle of 13 per cent wine rise from £4.88 to £6.34.

Public Health Scotland said MUP had reduced deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie, who has campaigned on the issue, said: "I'm glad ministers have listened. If the unit price doesn't move with inflation, the value of the policy is eroded."

He added: "More than 20 people a week in Scotland die due to alcohol misuse, so we need to take steps to stop alcohol wrecking lives and communities. That's before you even get to the pressure that it imposes on our health and justice systems.”

The Scottish Government previously consulted on increasing the MUP to 65p. At the time, Elena Whitham, the minister for drugs and alcohol policy, said: “The recent rise in alcohol-specific deaths highlights the need for more to be done to tackle alcohol-related harm.

“Our world-leading minimum unit pricing policy is one of the measures we know can make a difference. Recent research estimated it has saved hundreds of lives, likely averted hundreds of alcohol-attributable hospital admissions each year - and also contributed to reducing health inequalities. It is one of a range of measures we have in place across prevention and treatment services to reduce alcohol harm.”

Last year, Public Health Scotland said MUP had reduced deaths directly caused by alcohol consumption by an estimated 13.4 per cent.

Clare Beeston, who led the evaluation of the policy, said: “We have seen reductions in deaths and hospital admissions directly caused by sustained, high levels of alcohol consumption, and this is further evidence that those drinking at harmful and hazardous levels have reduced their consumption.”